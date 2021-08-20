Popular actor, Adebayo Salami has got people hailing the Emir of Ilorin after he shared photos from the moment he paid him a visit

The actor who donned a blue outfit sat on a stool cushion as he perched at the feet of the Emir in his palace

The veteran thespian revealed that it is always a great moment with the distinguished eminence anytime he visits

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Adebayo Salami has taken to social media to share the moment he visited the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the actor shared photos he took with the Emir in his beautiful and culturally rich palace.

Adebayo Salami visit Emir of Ilorin Photo credit: @adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the actor who was all smiles sat on a pillow stool placed at the Emir's feet. Adebayo donned a blue outfit, matching the Emir's royal blue regalia.

In his caption, Adebayo Salami expressed his excitement for being in the presence of the royalty and prayed for him.

He wrote:

"It is always a great moment with His Distinguished Eminence, The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari. May Allah Allah grant you long life and great health."

See the post below:

Reactions

Adebayo's post got people hailing the Emir with a popular slang used to praise him.

Read some comments below:

Slyce_akazalika:

"Shehhuuuuuuuuuuu!"

Hynesys_business_empire:

"God bless."

Lakeside231:

"Sheuuuuuu."

Nasmamayanju:

"The blue is royal, may Allah grant him the best of both worlds."

Olorimkay:

"Amin."

Otunbagbenga_taiwo:

"Emir of Ilorin for a yoruba film veteran. What an irony."

Bola_qaudri:

"Sheu!! Long life for olola julo Oba ilu ilorin sheu, long life oga Bello."

Source: Legit Nigeria