Zaria, Kaduna state - The director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has commended a Nigerian author, Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice, for an article advocating girl-child education in northern Nigeria, describing the piece as exceptional.

In a post on X on Thursday, February 5, the DG of the WTO said she rarely shares articles that speak positively about her, but made an exception in this case.

“I do not normally share articles saying nice things about me, that is not my style, but this one is different,” Okonjo-Iweala wrote.

She described the article, written by Haruna and published in the Leadership newspaper, as “beautifully written” and said it clearly articulated the case for girl-child education in northern Nigeria.

How did Okonjo-Iweala inspire gender dialogue?

The article reflected on Okonjo-Iweala’s recent visit to Zaria for the 45th convocation ceremony of Ahmadu Bello University, where her presence, according to the author, turned the event into a broader conversation on gender, opportunity and education.

Haruna argued that the turnout at the convocation challenged stereotypes about northern Nigeria, noting what he described as a strong appetite for examples that reconcile local values with global relevance.

The article also highlighted that the second-best graduating student at the convocation was a woman from Bida in Niger state, presenting the outcome as evidence that girls excel when given equal access to education.

How did Haruna react to Okonjo-Iweala's praise?

Reacting to Okonjo-Iweala’s post, Haruna expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as encouragement for his work and aspirations.

“Being mentioned by this great and accomplished woman is a tacit boost to my aspirations,” he wrote, thanking Okonjo-Iweala for what he called her kind words.

Nigerians react to Okonjo-Iweala's post

Vexalune, @Vexalune173811, said:

"This is worth sharing. Girl child education in the North needs voices, policy, and action, not slogans. When girls learn, families grow stronger, and communities gain stability. Pieces like this help keep focus on an issue that too many leaders ignore."

Abimbola Alawode-Wager, @AbimbolaWager, said:

"This is a beautiful piece and I believe history will be kind on the leaders who take this piece into action."

Kryptosilencer, @Itohowodav, said:

"There’s a quiet power in sharing something when the cause matters more than the credit. If this piece helps even one person see the urgency and dignity of educating the girl child in Northern Nigeria, then it’s worth amplifying. Voices like this move conversations from sympathy to responsibility—well done for letting the work speak."

