Okonjo-Iweala Hails Nigerian Author over Article Advocating Girl-Child Education in North
Nigeria

Okonjo-Iweala Hails Nigerian Author over Article Advocating Girl-Child Education in North

by  Nurudeen Lawal
  • WTO's Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice's article on girl-child education in northern Nigeria
  • Haruna's article triggers essential discussions on gender, education, and local values during ABU's convocation
  • Okonjo-Iweala, in a post on X, disclosed the main reason she shared the article, which also praised her achievements

Zaria, Kaduna state - The director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has commended a Nigerian author, Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice, for an article advocating girl-child education in northern Nigeria, describing the piece as exceptional.

In a post on X on Thursday, February 5, the DG of the WTO said she rarely shares articles that speak positively about her, but made an exception in this case.

WTO's Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praises Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice's article on girl-child education, highlighting its impact on gender dialogue in northern Nigeria.
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praises Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice's article on girl-child education in northern Nigeria. Photo credit: Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice
“I do not normally share articles saying nice things about me, that is not my style, but this one is different,” Okonjo-Iweala wrote.

She described the article, written by Haruna and published in the Leadership newspaper, as “beautifully written” and said it clearly articulated the case for girl-child education in northern Nigeria.

How did Okonjo-Iweala inspire gender dialogue?

The article reflected on Okonjo-Iweala’s recent visit to Zaria for the 45th convocation ceremony of Ahmadu Bello University, where her presence, according to the author, turned the event into a broader conversation on gender, opportunity and education.

Haruna argued that the turnout at the convocation challenged stereotypes about northern Nigeria, noting what he described as a strong appetite for examples that reconcile local values with global relevance.

The article also highlighted that the second-best graduating student at the convocation was a woman from Bida in Niger state, presenting the outcome as evidence that girls excel when given equal access to education.

How did Haruna react to Okonjo-Iweala's praise?

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praises Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice's article on girl-child education in northern Nigeria, sparking vital discussions on gender and education.
Okonjo-Iweala's recognition motivates Haruna, reinforcing the importance of advocating for girl-child education. Photo credit: @NOIweala
Reacting to Okonjo-Iweala’s post, Haruna expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as encouragement for his work and aspirations.

“Being mentioned by this great and accomplished woman is a tacit boost to my aspirations,” he wrote, thanking Okonjo-Iweala for what he called her kind words.

Nigerians react to Okonjo-Iweala's post

Vexalune, @Vexalune173811, said:

"This is worth sharing. Girl child education in the North needs voices, policy, and action, not slogans. When girls learn, families grow stronger, and communities gain stability. Pieces like this help keep focus on an issue that too many leaders ignore."

Abimbola Alawode-Wager, @AbimbolaWager, said:

"This is a beautiful piece and I believe history will be kind on the leaders who take this piece into action."

Kryptosilencer, @Itohowodav, said:

"There’s a quiet power in sharing something when the cause matters more than the credit. If this piece helps even one person see the urgency and dignity of educating the girl child in Northern Nigeria, then it’s worth amplifying. Voices like this move conversations from sympathy to responsibility—well done for letting the work speak."

Emir Sanusi speaks on child rights

In another report, the Emir of Kano, HRH Alhaji Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said violence against women and children is not rooted in African culture but in unequal power relations and failure of the state to protect the weak.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Sanusi said abuse thrives where men hold power and institutions fail to defend vulnerable people.

“Violence happens in all societies; it is not about African culture. It is about power relations. When men have power and women are not protected, men will take advantage of that power. In our society, the weak and the vulnerable are victims," he said.

