An Igbo lady who is a muslim shared the story behind her practising Islam as someone from the eastern region in Nigeria

She spoke about her family and how she tried to hide her identity while growing up as a child in the northern part of Nigeria

Many who came across her post shared their observations after reading about how she came from an Igbo Muslim family

A Nigerian lady shared her family history and how she practised Islam as an Igbo person.

The Islamic religion in Nigeria is predominantly practised in the northern and western regions.

A lady who is Igbo Muslim shares deep story behind her identity and sparks reactions. Photo: @maryam.amarachi

Source: TikTok

Igbo Muslim lady shares family background

Identified as @maryam.amarachi on TikTok, the lady shared that she was born into an Igbo Muslim family.

She said:

"Yes. I was born an Igbo Muslim. Growing up, I asked my dad endless questions. Because we lived in the north and were the only Igbo muslims.

"Sometimes I tried to hide my identity because I get popular everywhere I go (people questioning my identity) because I'm the only Igbo muslim they ever come across."

She added:

"This is my story. My great-grandfather, Amedu Nwaoyima of Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo Eze South Local Government Area, Enugu State, was one of the pioneer indigenous Igbo Muslims in the area and a pioneer figure in the spread of Islam in Ibagwa-Aka. Alhamdulillah for this legacy.

She added in the comments:

"Jazakallahu khairan🥰. Because it’s my identity and I can’t keep running away from it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Igbo Muslim lady's family background

A7collection said:

"Allahumo baarik 😍 May Allah continue to grant you steadfastness."

jawad__141 said:

"Masha Allah i so much love your language! My Dad can speak it but he didn’t teach us sadly."

Umar Faruq said:

"That must not have been easy. I'm glad you feel comfortable being open about who you are now. Everyone deserves to live without feeling they have to hide an important part of themselves. What made you decide to be open about it now."

Fvarkil46✌️✌️said:

"Beautiful may Allah continue to bless us all, I will love to hear more."

Gwandu said:

"For this only I’m going to follow you. Thank you for sharing your story."

Supol Ghost said:

"I don't know why i am just admiring this your story."

princesshineneota said:

"Ma Shallah, may Allah continue to guide you and protect you everywhere you found yourself."

Phatiima Ahmed said:

"Mashallah . May Allah continue to put guide you and protect. May you stay steadfast and persevere in this dunya….Aameeen…You are not alone."

A Nigerian lady shares her family’s history and how she practised Islam as an Igbo person. Photo: @maryam.amarachi

Source: TikTok

Christian lady wears hijab at Law School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Christian lady shared what she noticed after she chose to start wearing hijab as a student at the Law School in Abuja campus

Her experience caught people’s attention, as she stated what she noticed about her relationship with Muslims during the period

Her post went viral, and many who came across the post shared their observations about her actions at the Law School

Source: Legit.ng