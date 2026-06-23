A viral video has shown a Kwara Polytechnic lecturer flogging kneeling students during an examination exercise

Public reactions raised concerns over disciplinary methods and students’ rights in tertiary institutions

The institution, however, suspended the lecturer while launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident

A wave of outrage has trailed a viral video showing a lecturer at Kwara State Polytechnic physically punishing students, with many Nigerians and students condemning the act as a violation of students' rights and professional ethics.

The video, obtained by Legit.ng, captured several students kneeling on the ground while being flogged with a cane by a lecturer during what appeared to be an examination exercise.

Kwara Polytechnic lecturer seen flogging kneeling students during examination in viral campus video scene.

Source: Twitter

The incident, which reportedly occurred on Monday morning, June 22, quickly sparked debates on social media, with critics questioning the continued use of corporal punishment in tertiary institutions.

In the footage, the students were seen being ordered to kneel before the lecturer, who repeatedly struck them with a cane as other students looked on.

Student accuse lecturers of disregard for rights

Some students who spoke with Legit.ng on condition of anonymity expressed disappointment over the incident,

A National Diploma student from the Science Laboratory Technology department, who identified himself as Yusuf for fear of intimidation, said the viral video did not come as a surprise to many on campus.

"A lot of lecturers behave as if students have no rights. This particular incident became public because someone recorded it, but many things happen that people don't see," the student said.

The student referenced the controversy that rocked the institution months ago when students protested after being asked to vacate their hostels to make way for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

"We protested not long ago because students were displaced from their hostels to accommodate corps members. Many students felt our welfare was not considered. Now we are seeing another incident where students are being treated in a way that many people find unacceptable," the student added.

The student also described the lecturer's conduct as "humiliating."

"Even if students were wrong, there should be proper disciplinary procedures. Making students kneel and flogging them publicly is not the answer," the student said.

Witness defends lecturer, says context matters

However, a staff member of the institution, identified as Olaniyi, who said he was not authorised to speak officially on behalf of the Polytechnic, urged the public not to judge the incident solely based on the viral clip.

Speaking with Legit.ng, he said the students involved were participating in an Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) examination and had repeatedly ignored warnings about lateness.

"A lot of people reacting to this video do not know what actually happened. They did not understand the context. These students were in IJMB examination sessions supervised under strict examination regulations, and there had been repeated cases of students arriving late despite several warnings," he said.

Olaniyi explained that examination officials were under pressure to maintain order and ensure compliance with regulations.

Outrage grows as Kwara Polytechnic reacts to viral flogging video involving students during examination session. Photo: Atanda Omobolaji (for illustration, not actual image)

Source: Original

"The Director was under pressure to ensure order and compliance with examination procedures so that affected students would not be completely denied the opportunity to sit for their papers."

He further argued that the public reaction may have been influenced by the limited context provided by the video.

"While everyone is entitled to their opinion, it is unfair to judge an entire situation based on a short video clip without understanding the full circumstances that led to it."

Defending the lecturer's character, he added:

"Those who know the Director personally can attest to his commitment to students' academic success and welfare over the years. The scenario was a fatherly act to save the students."

Watch the clip below:

Polytechnic suspends lecturer

Meanwhile, Kwara State Polytechnic has announced the immediate suspension of the lecturer involved pending the outcome of an investigation.

In the statement issued by the institution's Public Relations Officer, Halimat Garba, the management clarified that the individuals seen in the viral video were not regular Polytechnic students but candidates of the IJMB programme.

"The Management wishes to clarify that the students depicted in the video are not Polytechnic students but rather IJMB candidates who arrived late for their ongoing examinations," the statement said.

The institution stressed that regardless of the circumstances surrounding the incident, physical punishment is unacceptable within its disciplinary framework.

"While the motive behind the lecturer's action is yet to be determined, physical punishment and violence have no place in the Polytechnic's disciplinary system."

The management further stated that education should be anchored in respect, understanding, and constructive guidance rather than in corporal punishment.

"There are more humane and effective ways of instilling discipline and values in students."

Announcing the disciplinary action taken, the institution said:

"The Polytechnic Management therefore suspends the concerned lecturer from his duties henceforth pending the outcome of the findings on this matter."

The school also assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that measures would be implemented to prevent a recurrence.

28-year-old woman writes WAEC, shares experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 28-year-old Nigerian woman went viral after completing her WAEC 2026 examination for the first time.

Sharing her emotional journey on TikTok, she expressed relief and joy after finishing her final paper. According to her, her long-awaited school certificate was now within reach after years of effort and determination.

Source: Legit.ng