Nigerian-British actor David Oyelowo recently shared his thoughts about the Nollywood industry

Oyelowo, who worked with singer Ric Hassani on a project, stated that he also admires afrobeat and is a big fan of it

Reiterating that he is Nigerian, the Hollywood star said he tends to have touches of his country on his projects

Hollywood actor David Oyelowo said he is looking forward to working with more Nigerians in the entertainment industry. Oyelowo shared this during a conversation with Legit.ng.

According to Oyelowo, singer Ric Hassani produced the soundtrack of his movie The Water Man. Speaking about the project, the actor said he connected with Ric via social media.

Hollywood star David Oyelowo talks about working with Genevieve and Adesua Etomi. Photos: @adesuaetomi, @davidoyelowo, @genevievennaji

I admire some Nollywood actresses

The British actor also talked about his admiration for Nigerian stars Genevieve Nnaji and Adesua Etomi.

He said:

"Absolutely. I've been having conversations with Genevieve Nnaji who I really admire as an artiste. Adesua was at my house in LA. These are people that I admire their work and the explosion of not just film but fashion and literature and of course from a Nigerian perspective. It's real and I am proud of it and I want to be a part of it."

Watch him speak below:

