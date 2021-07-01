Actress Iyabo Ojo has issued a public apology to the TAMPAN leadership via her official Instagram page

The movie star extended appreciation to celebrity blogger, Mama Esabod, for acting as a mediator and restoring peace

Iyabo similarly tagged senior colleagues Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Latin among others and apologised on behalf of herself and colleague Nkechi Blessing Sunday

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A fresh development in the ongoing social media exchange between the leadership of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and actresses Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday has seen the former issuing a public apology on social media.

The celebrated actress who has been a major actor in the Princess vs Baba Ijesha case thanked celebrity blogger, Mama Esabod, for mediating peace between the aggrieved parties.

Iyabo Ojo pens apology note to TAMPAN leadership. Photo: @iyaboojofespris/@mrlatin1510/@adebayo.salami/@princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Ojo went on to give thanks to God who has been with her and her family since the drama ensued on social media.

In a different portion of her post, the actress also thanked fans and others alike who have been showing her support since she joined Princess in the battle for justice.

Her words read in part:

"I will also want to use this opportunity to say a very BIG thank you to all my darling fans and loved ones for your constant love & support ... honestly I'm so overwhelmed & humbled, I will never take it for granted."

Iyabo proceeded to thank the TAMPAN president, Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin, for his role in ensuring that peace is restored.

Recall Legit.ng previously reported that in a recent meeting held by the association and chaired by Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Mr Latin and others, it was established that directors in the industry must not work with Iyabo and Nkechi Blessing.

The actress on behalf of herself and her colleague tendered an unreserved apology to her senior colleagues.

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

"Our big daddies @adebayo.salami @princejidekosoko @realyinkaquadri on behalf of @nkechiblessingsunday my darling aburo & my humble self, we apologise to you sirs we're sorry for getting you upset, you're our elders & leaders, we respect you, we're humbled before you, we will forever appreciate you & honour you."

Latin apologises to Iyabo, Nkechi on behalf of Jide Kosoko

Ojo's post was also accompanied by a video recording of Latin's Instagram session with Mama Esabod.

The TAMPAN president explained that hands are on deck to make sure that the matter is completely resolved in the next few days.

He, however, gave assurances that Iyabo and Nkechi will be welcomed back with both hands as issues with the association's executive have been resolved.

When asked about Jide Kosoko's statement towards Nkechi, the actor explained that the words were only uttered in the heat of the moment.

According to him, the actor is well known to be a nice and easy-going man. Mr Latin went on to apologise to the actress on behalf of the actor.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions greet Iyabo Ojo's apology to TAMPAN leadership

The note of apology by the actress stirred different reactions from social media users who had watched the drama play out over the past weeks.

Read comments below:

exotic_surprises said:

"Super proud of you ❤️ Be the bigger person always."

adorables_n_affodables said:

"God bless you for you good heart & Spence of humility sis. This is one of the key to your greatness & no one can stop you. I love & admire you ma."

oluwafisayomitoluwalope said:

"Peace and unity always❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️We love you mama and forever."

beccahawt said:

"I can’t just love you less cause omorrrr....You’re a true Queen and someone to forever look up to YOU ARE THE BEST!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️This just proved it again."

Jide Kosoko clarifies statement about Nkechi Blessing

In a similar vein, Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Jide Kosoko took to social media to clarify his outburst at a recent TAMPAN meeting that went viral.

The thespian addressed his outburst where he had vowed to frustrate Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Kosoko acknowledged that he was not God and he had no power to bring anybody down. According to the veteran movie star, he only used those harsh words to soften and correct the situation like a father would have done.

Funsho Adeolu expresses disappointment at TAMPAN leadership

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Funsho Adeolu reacted to the ongoing drama between TAMPAN and actresses in the industry.

The organisation had suspended Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing and blacklisted them in the industry.

In reaction to that, Funsho Adeolu said he was ashamed of the conduct of the leaders meant to protect its members.

Source: Legit