Popular Nigerian brand influencer Maureen Esisi celebrates turning a year older with stunning new snaps on her Instagram page

The ever raunchy and beautiful fashion designer is celebrating turning 35 years old, and she does it with a new whip

In celebration of her birthday, Maureen Esisi had taken to Instagram to call on popular singer Kizz Daniel to please send her a shout out

Ace Nigerian brand influencer and fashion designer Maureen Esisi, aka Red Vigor, sets Instgram on fire with stunning, exotic snaps of herself as she celebrates turning a year older.

Maureen took to her Instagram page to share some beautiful photos of herself in a raunchy red dress for her 35 years birthday.

Ace brand influencer Maureen Esisi flaunts her new ride as she turns 35 Photo credit:@redvigor

Source: Instagram

Red Vigor also revealed in her post that she had just acquired a brand new ride for herself to celebrate her birthday.

Esisi, in celebration of her 35th birthday, had also taken to her Instagram page to call out popular singer Kizz Daniel to please dedicate a birthday shoutout to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See what she wrote on her page:

"Lady in RED!!!. Just a 35 year old baby... Please can someone tell Kizz Dan today is my birthday?"

Also, see Esisi's post calling out Kizz Daniels below:

See some of the reactions the post generated online:

@realwarripikin:

"@kizzdaniel Good Morning O! Pls come."

@nasha_triva:

"@kizzdaniel Today is @redvigor ‘s birthday please come wish our fav. Assignment submitted."

@noran_secrets:

"@kizzdaniel please today is the sexi*st scrumptious baddie’s alive birthday @redvigor ."

@queen_zinnyb:

"Happy birthday my fellow forehead gang."

@princenelsonenwerem:

"Happy birthday Wifee."

@naijasinglez_connet:

"So if you no hype this year birthday something will go wrong?"

Maureen Esisi says she is completely shattered as she loses her dad; condolence messages pour in

Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace brand influencer and fashion designer Maureen Esisi recently lost a parent.

Esisi, in an Instagram post shared on Friday, August 19, announced the death of her dearly beloved father.

She wrote on the post shared that she was completely shattered; the young lady who was formerly married to Nollywood star Blossom Chukwujekwu, the post was a photo of herself and her late father.

Source: Legit.ng