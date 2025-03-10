Comedian Taaooma has shared a post to show what she was going through after having her first baby

In the post on X, she asked if she must become Papa Ajasco with her new look after becoming a mother

Fans in the comment section shared their experience with the comedian as some encourage her about her new look

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian Taaooma, professionally known as Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, has shared her struggle with her fans months after welcoming her first baby.

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator had welcomed her first child, a baby girl, last year. Taaooma flaunted her postpartum body during Funke Akindele's event.

In a new post on her X handle, she asked a question to show how frustrating her experience was.

Taaooma asked if she should become Papa Ajasco, the popular comic character in Wale Adenuga's sitcom, Papa Ajasco.

Fans react to Taaoomma's post

The tweet shared by the content creator, who is also an actress, made some of her followers open up about their own postpartum struggle as well.

A few of them shared how they lost their hair and never recovered after having a baby. They stated that they had to switch to natural hair as a way of coping with the situation.

A follower of the skit maker known as Nihilolawa said that Taaooma's condition was still manageable, she shared her experience and remarked that she would hold something and still be looking for that thing.

The woman also added that her baby would be sleeping, and she would be hearing the baby crying.

Recall that many had longed to see Taaooma while she was pregnant, and she shared videos taken during her pregnancy.

What fans said about Taaooma

Reactions have trailed the post made by Taaooma. Here are comments below:

@krazzybondo shared:

"No make Quadri hear you o, se ara giri baby"

@emimifiogofune said:

"I had to cut my hair when I gave birth to my 2nd son."

@Auwaljunior wrote:

"The loosing of hair phase eh."

@Bybukky stated:

"Eh, I had to cut my hair oo, it was shedding seriously."

@abacus2020 reacted:

"At least pa James level wey you dey still better."

@O42BOI said:

"Dear Taoma, you never see anything."

@kifahsT commented:

"This one is even manageable. Have you held something and starts looking for it. Abi you will be hearing the baby cries when he/she is asleep."

@hopttydesigns shared:

"I have to cut my hair, even hyper pigmentation is still showing me shege.

Taaooma shares experience with traffic offence

Legit.ng previously reported that Taaooma was not happy with what she experienced with a traffic offender, and she went on the microblogging platform X to rant.

The online creator narrated her ordeal with a driver, who made fun of her despite the fact that she was driving her own car.

Taaooma took to Twitter to express her displeasure, eliciting a wide range of reactions within and outside the feminist community. Some supported her, while others were against her.

