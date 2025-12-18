Lalude has shared his opinion about the kidnapping in the country, which he linked to destiny

In a video, the actor argued that it had nothing to do with government failure, adding that kidnapping had existed before the current administration

He also spoke on the need for prayer and advised Nigerians on what to do when they spot any suspicious movement in their environment

Fatai Oodua, popularly known as Lalude, has linked the kidnapping in Nigeria to fate.

Speaking on the 'Behind the Fame – African A-List' podcast, Lalude argued that destiny played a role in who becomes a victim. According to him, it was the destiny of people who found themselves in kidnappers' dens.

"There is no protection anywhere in the world. A child being born that would destroy his parents' life can die before night. Destiny can never be changed. It's their destiny. People being kidnapped is their destiny," he said.

The Yoruba actor stated that kidnapping didn’t start with the current administration, even though they might know the people behind the act.

"Kidnapping has been happening for over 15 years. It is not the current government that brought kidnapping; they might know who is behind it, but they didn’t start it.

"So anyone who is destined to die on Saturday, won’t die on Monday. God has created destiny for everyone. Those kidnappers, whoever they target, will kidnap them. And those they won’t reach, will not be affected. It's the truth. Everything happening to anyone is destiny," he said.

"What pains me about our government is that they know where those people are and their hideouts. We have those who can capture them, but some will be captured, and some won’t. That is destiny. Nothing will happen to anyone without God's approval. Destination can be changed, but destiny can't be changed," Lalude added.

The actor, who spoke on the importance of prayer, also advised Nigerians to raise the alarm when they notice suspicious movement in their vicinity.

"I want everyone, if you see something suspicious, tell the government quickly so they can send help," he said.

Source: Legit.ng