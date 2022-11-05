Popular Nigerian skit maker, Cute Abiola, has now ventured into politics with his new appointment from the Kwara state government

The comedian was reportedly appointed by the state governor as his special adviser on Creative Industries

Abiola also took to his social media page to announce that he had quit the navy and showed gratitude for the opportunity he was given

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Abdulgafar ‘Cute Abiola’, has reportedly bagged a political appointment from the Kwara state government.

According to reports making the rounds, the governor of the state, Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman, appointed Cute Abiola as his special assistant.

Cute Abiola quits navy, becomes special assistant to Kwara governor. Photos: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

The skit maker is said to have been taken on as the governor’s assistant on creative industries.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Cute Abiola quits Navy

In another development, perhaps related, the skit maker took to his social media page to announce that he was no longer part of the Navy.

Abiola penned down his heartfelt gratitude to the Navy for being given the opportunity in the first place and promised to always be a part of the family and represent them well home and abroad.

Part of his post reads:

“I am still a part of the Nigerian Navy family, and I promise to continue to positively represent the Nigerian Navy either in Nigeria or abroad. I am proud to have served in Such an institution like the Nigerian Navy.

I want to sincerely appreciate all my Senior Colleagues, colleagues and junior colleagues who were very instrumental to my success story, for my wish to you is fair winds and following seas, because I know you will remain always faithful.”

See below:

Nigerians react as Cute Abiola quits Navy and bags political appointment

Read what some internet users had to say about it below:

officialmeri_madeinheaven:

Awwwwwww he leaves the Nigerian Navy , but it for greater purposes, congratulations on your new appointment they sky is your starting point. Go win and prosper God be with you always.

lexiskitchenventures:

E sure me say no be everybody understand this write up

switypikin:

Wow wow wow wow, thank God oo, congratulations to you thank you Navy!! You have really done well, he is a good product, you trained him well.

the_real_brawny:

What are people congratulating you for na. Have you been part of the Navy? Once a time we heard you were detained by this authority.. you saying you're exiting means you've been part of this agency? Woow

tashawizze:

I don forget say u be army I swr

i_f_e_o_l_u_w_a_:

This governor jus pack entertainer join body anyhow

traqman:

Cos Government na cruise sha ‍♂️

fowooflagos:

Na so he resign....better congratulations to him

Tinubu says it's an insult to call Funke Akindele's name near him

The 2022 political campaign season is on, and as usual, there are different ways through which politicians respond to their opposition at different levels.

A viral video has, however, sparked reactions on social media as it showed the moment the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu replied to some singers during the state party stakeholders meeting at its headquarters.

Tinubu, in a response to the singers, said it was an insult to mention the actress' name in his presence.

Source: Legit.ng