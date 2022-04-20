Popular content creator Ashmusy shared a video of her experience when she got her nose pierced

While the video has gone viral on social media, her mother’s reaction to the video revealed she is against it

Ashmusy’s mom, in a message, expressed her disappointment at her daughter as she said she was not happy she joined the likes of BBNaija’s Angel

Popular content creator Ashmusy has been trending following a video of her getting her nose pierced over the past few hours.

Even though her reaction from the video showed it was painful, Ashmusy went ahead to get both sides of her nose pierced.

Ashmusy recently got her nose pierced and shared a video. Credit: @ashmusy @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

However, her action has gotten her mother disappointed, who, in a message, said the content creator was beautiful naturally and didn’t have any need to pierce her nose.

Ashmusy’s mom says her daughter is taking after BBNaija’s Angel

Ashmusy’s mom said she had failed as a mother as she went on to cite an example of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Angel Smith who she believed her daughter was imitating.

She said in the chat that she feels pain and shame about her daughter taking after the BBNaija star.

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Ashmusy gets her nose pierced

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

papaemeka:

"If na that thing dey enter now you no go cry ooo…. But mummy say show me your friends and I will tell you who you are ‍♂️(your mummy is my mummy and daddy) and also who is Chioma ? ."

oke_pinkyz:

"Hmm but bbn Angel nor do anything na wahala."

jenny_porch3:

"Jesus did not train me sorry mami but u look cute."

this_nickygram:

"So the first one no pain you reach you open the second side?? mama my hands are up, you strong When I pierced my own, I vowed never to ever try piercing again meanwhile you look so beautiful on it."

joan_maureen_preetie:

"My angel don collect stray bullet ."

atoke_cacregistration:

"Bbn angel just collect straight."

