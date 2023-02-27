Nollywood actress, Sandra Okunzuwa, turned a year older on Saturday, February 25

The beautiful screen goddess took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some beautiful photos

The actress revealed that despite not having plans to celebrate, her mum and sister surprised her with some goodies

Sandra Okunzuwa had to share her birthday with the 2023 elections which took place on Saturday, February 2023.

The beautiful Nollywood actress had a shoot in honour of her new age and has shared them on Instagram.

Legit.ng takes a look at all three looks rocked for her birthday.

Check them out below:

Look 1

For her pre-birthday look, she was posted up in a pink and white ensemble.

The look featured a pink blouse with a ruffle embellishment and a floor-length train, paired with some wide-legged pants.

Look 2

For her main birthday look, she draped her curves in a long-sleeved floor-length black dress.

The cutout look featured studded silver cups which gave off a flirty look.

Look 3

And for the the final look, Sandra looked pretty in a white mini dress with bedazzled, long sleeves.

The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and flattered her enviable silhouette.

Source: Legit.ng