Videos from BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi's birthday party in Lagos emerged on social media

The highlight was the moment actress Nkechi Blessing publicly questioned the reality star about forgiving her mother

The birthday celebrant's facial reaction, showing visible pain, sparked fiery reactions online as many criticised Nkechi

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 winner Imisioluwa Eniola Ayanwale, aka Imisi, on Tuesday, January 27 threw a party to mark her first birthday since rising to fame.

The lavish and star-studded event, which took place in Lagos, saw former BBNaija housemates Tacha, Phyna, Bisola Aiyeola, Kola, comedian Broda Shaggi, and actress Nkechi Blessing, and others, in attendance.

However, the event turned from celebration to an emotional and painful moment of regret following an unexpected question from Nkechi Blessing.

A viral video from the event captured the moment the actress publicly asked the birthday celebrant if she would forgive her estranged mother, prompting a visibly pained pause from Imisioluwa Ayanwale as well as other guests at the event before the host swiftly changed the topic to avoid discomfort.

This moment stemmed from a heated public feud between the reality star and her mother since November 2025, involving allegations of childhood abandonment, trauma, and financial neglect.

Imisi's mother later came online to deny the allegations while claiming her daughter now supports her financially.

The video showing the moment Nkechi Blessing asked Imisi if she would forgive her mother at her birthday party is below:

Nkechi Blessing faces backlash over question

The video sparked reactions as many dragged Nkechi for asking an insensitive question at a celebratory event.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

sasha.queency.1 said:

"On her birthday why ask that kind of question watin concern her with family issues na wa o

ardeykunbi commented:

"On her birthday where her guest are and by putting her at a difficult spot!"

alicesamuel64 commented:

"The devil and his gang can try,but the can'nt fight Grace, Imisi is a child of grace."

buno.gal wrote:

"Why will u ask her such a personal question in front of people and on her special day, haba na."

djkswagz commented:

"It’s a good question, she needs to think about this, it’s a pointer and I’m sure she’ll think it through in solitude. It is well."

gallantvirginboy_ reacted:

"If she like make she no forgive her na she sabi her kids will do the same in double for her too….."

beebs_amala commented:

"Make she get out abeg if she like make she no forgive am she shaa no fit use my own mama as her own simple just forgive and forget and let it go wat if she died now without u forgiving her and u later regret that you guys did not have conversations."

