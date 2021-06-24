Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has spoken out about her estranged relationship with her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry

Speaking in a recent interview, the film star called on the public for help as she stated that he has refused to sign the divorce papers

Several internet users have reacted to the post with some urging her to handle her business by herself

It appears the drama is far from over between Mercy Aigbe and her estranged ex-husband, Lanre Gentry as she divulged new information concerning their relationship in a recent interview.

The actress revealed that they are yet to be officially divorced. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Punch, the actress stated that she was still legally married to her Gentry as he has refused to sign the divorced and has also refused to appear in court for the case.

Let me go, Lanre

Reacting to claims by her estranged husband that their divorce has been granted by the court, she had this to say:

“Quote me, Lanre Gentry is a pathetic liar, he is an unrepentant liar. Does he think people are dumb? How is it possible for me to take him to five courts? How? Why did we go to five courts?”

Aigbe insisted that their marriage has not been dissolved. She called on the public to plead with her ex-husband to let her go.

“No. Please, everyone should appeal to him to sign the divorce papers. He has even refused to accept them. We are still married and not yet divorced. The divorce is not yet finalised. Maybe I should use this medium to appeal, you guys should help me beg him to let me go.”

She continued:

“He has. The bailiff from the court went to his place several times. We had to appeal to the court so that we can be allowed to paste the court document on his gate; I do not know the procedure they call it. The case is still in court. Before the court went on strike, this man refused to appear in court. So, all that he was telling you are lies. All these things that I am telling you are what can be investigated. We are still legally married. This man refused to sign the divorce papers and he has refused to appear in court. I don’t know the legal term for this but my lawyer had to appeal to the court for them to permit us to paste the papers on his gate. That is what they did to him. Four appearances and this man refused to show up before the court went on strike. Now that the courts have resumed, the case is back to court. He has refused to even show up.”

Reactions

Reacting to this, several social media users have shared their thoughts on the matter with some countering her claims.

Read comments below:

drealqueenes:

"There's nothing like signing divorce papers in Nigeria. What he has refused to do is accept the divorce petition. Once the petition has been posted (i.e pasted in layman's language) on his premises, whether he shows up or not, the hearing would proceed as necessary. She should just concentrate on presenting her case well and at the end of the day, the court will grant the divorce. It's not in the man's place to let her go or divorce her under our laws, it's for the court to grant."

abike_frankabright:

"I don't understand something with Nigerians when u don't want a thing again u let it go... Which one is I don't want but wait... Wahala."

ms_chrysos:

"He doesn’t have to accept the petition and he doesn’t have to show up. The case will go on irrespective and any judgment obtained therefrom will be binding on both parties. The act of posting the petition and all other processes on his gate is called substituted service, which is in law okay too."

jasmineluxuryempire:

"I know someone having this problem,the man doesn’t want the marriage again but has refused to sign divorce papers smh some men don’t know what they want or maybe they think they are using it to punish d women involved cos I don’t understand anymore."

julz_bonah:

"It ended in his heart I guess. Its not about papers."

coral.bim:

"Na by fire by force .. hin no go let you go "

thonythonia:

"For better for worse,no stress us."

Father's Day palava

Celebrating himself on Father's Day, Lanre Gentry said some women are wishing themselves well on the occasion of Father's Days when they are neither good mothers nor wives.

According to him, these women have no good backgrounds as their parents are divorced or separated.

Gentry then told Mercy that he doesn't care if she takes her kids to the moon and pays dollars as school fees, he noted that he has also paid the school fees of her daughter who is another man's child.

