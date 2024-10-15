Big Brother Naija season 9 first runner-up Wanni has been caught up in a debt scandal

This comes as Wanni, who is a twin, was called out for refusing to balance up payment

The recent drama has ignited reactions on social media as rival fans taunted Wanni

Barely days after the end of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9 edition, Nigerians and reality show viewers are in for a new drama.

Post-BBNaija, Wanni, the first runner-up of the season 9 edition, has been caught up in a debt scandal.

This comes as a Facebook page known as Big Brother Shaderoom called out Wanni for refusing to balance up for PR done on her behalf.

Big Brother Shaderoom, which shared evidence of its exchange, an individual allegedly from Wanni's team claimed her management owes money for a contract promotion.

The recent call out and evidence shared by the Facebook page has since gone viral, spurring reactions.

Recall that some of Wanni's fans had insisted she won the BBNaija season 9 ahead of Kellyrae.

People react as Wanni is called out

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Gracious Empire:

"Fish pieeeeeeeeeeeeee Nawaooooooooo Hw come the runners up dey owe ppl??"

Folusho Mercy OniSouvenir:

"Fight don start, so them no pay you finish, Wahala for Tosa tosa people ooo, See me see peace of mind as I stan legit people Double Kay for life."

Zainab Danbaki:

"It’s funny how you drag Wanni for something she knows nothing about all in the name of trend and to those that believe this I only pray you all heal from all the hate in your heart."

Lilian Jarris Atiti:

"He come be like say d boring big brother dis season come dey hot nd trend after d show. Is alright."

Akenuwa Miracle:

"Debtors wey no win oo This thing sweet me They were the one dragging Kaysquad that we are owing 7m without evidence."

What Wanni said about Ben

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wanni looked distraught as she shared how Ben behaved towards her sister, Handi Danbaki, while she was sleeping.

She shared how Ben had said he liked her but did not like Handi because of her attitude.

Wanni said she would not take Ben's action lightly.

