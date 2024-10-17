Wanni and Handi from the Big Brother Naija season 9 have been gifted a whopping N10 million and other prices

The duo were ushered into a room already prepared by their fans when they suddenly walked in on a surprise

The twin sisters did not know how to act as they hugged each other and burst into tears, stirring emotions online

Big Brother Naija season 9-second runner-up Wanni Danbaki and her sister Handi have made it to the front line of blogs.

The interesting duo was surprised by their fans, EnergySquard, who gifted them a whopping sum of N10 million and another N5 million in shopping vouchers.

BBN 9 WanniXHandi excited as fans treat them specially. Credit: @wanni_twinny

Source: Instagram

A video making the round online captured the moment the twin sisters entered a room full of their fans, gifts and other decorations.

They got extremely emotional after seeing their pictures hanging from the ceiling in cute little silver ribbons. The reality TV stars immediately burst into sweet tears and hugged each other. After a moment, they regained their energy and began to dance and shout as they held up their dummy cheque.

Wanni and Handi could also be seen thanking and hugging some of their fans for pulling such a beautiful surprise and going all out to celebrate them.

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to their gifts

Read some comments below:

@symply_angeli:

"So much joy😄😍💕 Best in appreciating."

@kimbrave_love:

"How tinubu won take us serious."

@cecilsliving:

"Only a few of the housemates are this lucky in this set."

@easydoesit_grace:

"Ah! 10 million naira in this economy?!😳…odogwu fanbase for real o. Energy squad don’t play! Congratulations Wanni x Handi."

@ms_ceecil:

"They are so appreciative. Me I already knew these twins will enjoy scatter, God blessed them with rich fans, most of them are mothers with kids."

@leeeymarrrrh:

"They’re so appreciative it actually shows this is their first time receiving such huge amount of money."

@officialjulietpeter:

"They deserve it."

Wanni, Handi lay hands on Kassia’s belly

Meanwhile, BBNaija No Loose Guard stars Wanni, Handi and Kassia have made headlines over their recent interaction.

A video showed Wanni and Handi praying for Kassia to give birth to twins. Kassia’s reaction to the BBNaija twins' heartwarming prayer drew interesting netizens' comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng