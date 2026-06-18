The United States Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos have announced a temporary closure

The missions will not open on Friday, June 19, 2026, as they mark Juneteenth National Independence Day

This observance reflects the importance of Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates freedom and equality

On June 18, 2026, the United States Embassy in Abuja announced on X that both the Embassy and the Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The closure is in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday in the United States.

US Embassy Nigeria closes in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

Source: UGC

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The day is now recognised as a symbol of freedom and equality.

Official statement

The Embassy shared the following message on X:

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Friday, June 19, 2026, in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day.”

See the X post below:

Impact of the closure

The closure means that routine services, including visa appointments and consular assistance, will not be available on that day. Services will resume on the next working day. Those with urgent matters are advised to plan accordingly.

The observance of Juneteenth by U.S. missions abroad highlights the importance of the holiday in American history and culture. It also reflects the Embassy’s commitment to recognising significant national events, even while serving overseas.

Importance of Juneteenth

Juneteenth is important because it marks the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It symbolises the end of slavery in the United States and stands as a powerful reminder of resilience, justice, and equality.

Today, Juneteenth is celebrated as a national holiday, honouring the struggles and achievements of African Americans while promoting reflection on freedom and human rights for all.

Consulate Lagos observes Juneteenth with closure on June 19, 2026. Photo credit: USinNigeria/x

Source: Getty Images

US sends important update on renewing passport

Legit.ng earlier reported that renewing a passport is a vital process for US citizens, and the rules differ depending on whether you are in the United States or abroad. This report outlines how online passport renewal works and what US embassies can and cannot do for citizens overseas.

To use the Online Passport Renewal system, you must be located in a US state or territory at the time you apply. Once your online application is submitted, your existing passport is automatically cancelled in the system. This means it becomes invalid for travel, even if the expiry date has not yet passed.

If you are a US citizen living abroad, you cannot use the online system. Instead, you must renew your passport at the nearest embassy or consulate.

Source: Legit.ng