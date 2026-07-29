The FG has launched the National Grassroots LPG Programme in Yenagoa on Tuesday, targeting five million households by 2030

Bayelsa State was chosen as the pilot for the scheme, with 27,000 households set to receive cooking gas cylinders in the first phase

Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo said the FG had already directed gas producers to prioritise domestic supply over exports to bring down LPG prices

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The federal government on Tuesday, July 28 launched a new cooking gas programme designed to widen access to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and drive down costs for ordinary Nigerians, with Bayelsa State kicking off the rollout.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, officially unveiled the National Grassroots LPG Programme in Yenagoa as part of the broader Decade of Gas Initiative.

FG rolls out a new cooking gas programme beginning in Bayelsa Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The scheme targets the transition of five million Nigerian households away from firewood and charcoal to LPG by 2030.

Bayelsa was selected to host the first phase, with 27,000 households expected to benefit from the distribution of gas cylinders, DailyTrust reports.

Ekpo said the state's position as one of Nigeria's top gas-producing areas made it a natural starting point, and that the programme was designed to ensure Nigeria's over 215 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves translate into direct benefits for citizens.

FG Steps In on Gas Prices

Ekpo said the government had already taken action to bring down LPG costs by directing producers to put domestic supply ahead of exports.

He said.

"When the price of gas was high, we engaged producers and told them Nigerians must come first. That intervention has contributed to the reduction in prices, and we will continue working with them to ensure LPG remains affordable."

The minister framed the programme within President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, saying wider access to cooking gas would cut indoor air pollution, reduce deforestation, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

He also argued that growing domestic LPG use would attract fresh investment across the value chain, covering cylinder manufacturing, storage, transport, and retail, with the potential to generate thousands of jobs.

Ekpo said:

"As we commence the state-level rollout from Bayelsa, our goal is to extend this programme across every state of the federation so that no Nigerian is left behind in the journey towards universal access to clean cooking energy."

FG starts LPG distribution, eyes cheaper cooking gas nationwide Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

Rollout Plan and State Response

The Coordinating Director of the Decade of Gas Initiative, E.D. Ubong, described the scheme as a major commitment under the Federal Government's plan to move five million households onto clean cooking energy before the end of the decade, the Nation reports

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, flagged off the cylinder distribution at the event and praised the federal government for the initiative, saying it would improve energy access while helping to reduce environmental pollution across the state.

Relief as cooking gas price crashes, new rates released

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an increase in supply has helped push retail prices closer to the N1,000 per kilogram mark, offering relief to households still grappling with high living costs.

New data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) indicate that increased product inflows into local depots have stabilised availability across key markets, reversing the severe shortages that drove prices as high as N1,800 per kg.

The NMDPRA disclosed that Nigeria currently has about 18 days of national LPG sufficiency, reflecting improved stock levels nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng