Comedian Okey Bakassi was full of praises for his first daughter, who clocked 20, as he celebrated her on his verified Instagram page

The comedian, who is also an actor, described his daughter as a blessing to his family and a role model to her siblings

His fans, friends and colleagues have also joined him in celebrating his daughter as they sent in their birthday wishes through the comment section of his Instagram post

Popular Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor Anthony Onyegbule, better known as Okey Bakassi, is a proud father even as he took to his Instagram page to celebrate his first daughter. She just clocked 20 years of age.

The comic actor, who shared a picture of his beautiful daughter, was full of praises for her. He described his daughter as a blessing to his family and a worthy role model to her younger siblings.

Okey Bakassi celerates daughter. Credit: @okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

He also prayed that God makes her exceedingly successful and happy.

He wrote: This beautiful lady came into my life (through my wife) 20yrs ago today. She's been a blessing to our family and a worthy role model to her younger siblings. So, my darling first seed, may God make you exceedingly successful and happy."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below:

Friends, fans and colleagues of Okey Bakassi celebrate his daughter

sominaisokariari:

"Happy birthday Beautiful daughter, God bless your new age and everything that concerns you in Jesus name, Amen."

mazisaiah:

"Happy birthday to your precious daughter. Continue to bask in the glory of glory."

ogebube:

"Happy birthday Chidera. May lines continue to fall in pleasant places for you. Many more blessed years dear "

ig.kasa:

"Happy birthday Chidera nwannem We are so proud of you. May God keep blessing and protecting you for us IJN"

mcigboman:

"My name sake is now aunty oO God you are good , continue to bless and guide her amen. #Chidera"

ogunmose:

"Senior man and his senior girl ❤️"

Okey Bakassi's son graduates abroad

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that It was indeed a moment of double celebration for comedian Okey Bakassi who witnessed the academic achievements of his children.

The proud dad took to his official Instagram page to share the news that his son, Chetanna, graduated and would be resuming high school.

This was accompanied by a video showing the moment the young man got special recognition at his graduation ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng