A new TikTok video of the former bread seller turned high-fashion model, Olajumke Orisaguna, has led to widespread concern among social media users

Olajumoke previously opened up about the trauma of exploitative managers and domestic abuse she suffered after her 2016 rise to stardom

Some critics argued that the public's unrealistic expectations and the "romanticisation" of her story have contributed to her current situation

A new video of Nigerian model Olajumoke Orisaguna has stirred concern online after she appeared noticeably different while singing in a freestyle clip shared on her TikTok page.

The former bread seller, who became a household name almost overnight, returned to social media with a short video that quickly gained attention.

In the clip, Olajumoke sang casually while facing the camera, but viewers focused less on her performance and more on her appearance, which many described as unusual.

Olajumoke Onibread is seen in the new video looking different. Photos: Olajumoke Orisaguna.

Source: Instagram

Olajumoke’s story first captured national attention in 2016 when she unknowingly walked into a photoshoot featuring British rapper Tinie Tempah. The session, shot by renowned photographer TY Bello, instantly transformed her life.

The striking image of Olajumoke balancing bread on her head while passing through the frame went viral.

Within days, she landed modelling contracts, media appearances, and brand endorsements.

Her transformation became one of Nigeria’s most talked-about “grass to grace” stories. She later learned English, signed management deals, and attended high-profile events.

However, the sudden fame faded just as quickly as it came, and Olajumoke gradually disappeared from the public eye, leaving many fans wondering what had happened behind the scenes.

Years later, Olajumoke resurfaced in 2024 as a radio presenter with her talk show Kilon Shele, where she opened up about her struggles after fame.

She disclosed that some individuals allegedly took advantage of her limited education, while also recounting experiences of domestic abuse involving her ex-husband, Sunday Orisaguna.

Her revelations drew sympathy from Nigerians, who praised her resilience and hoped she would rebuild her career.

But the recent TikTok video appears to have shifted public conversation again.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Olajumoke Orisaguna's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@azuritefabrics stated:

"Hmmmmm This is why I sometimes say, fame is not for everyone. If only they've left her alone to be selling her bread jejely, maybe she'd have turned out better."

@Themandemi noted:

"Heartbreaking. Sometimes the money/fame/clout gives you a better life. Sometimes, it hastens your spiral into a dark abyss."

@Merald__Mute commented:

"She looks high"

@shegedis_ wrote:

"She made the fame, money came, endorsement keep coming in, boom, she had issue with her husband, and the man suddenly don't fit her standard any longer, that is a wrong move. That man could have been there and both tweaking their life to be more greater, women are w0rse than men"

Olajumoke Onibread says she was exploited by her managers and suffered domestic abuse after her 2016 rise to stardom. Photos: Olajumoke Orisaguna.

Source: Instagram

Olajumoke speaks about her ex-manager

Legit.ng had reported that Olajumoke Onibread shared her thoughts about the allegation by former manager, Victoria.

During an interview, she stated that the lady took her to South Africa twice and shared the amount her manager gave her for the two trips.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng