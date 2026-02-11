Pop star Britney Spears sells her entire music catalogue to Primary Wave

Britney Spears made a bold move by selling her entire music catalogue to Primary Wave in a deal worth hundreds of millions

The pop star's decision came after she stepped away from the industry, leaving behind nine albums and global hits that shaped her career

Primary Wave, known for handling estates of legends like Prince and Whitney Houston, now holds the rights to Spears' timeless songs

Iconic American singer, dancer, and performer Britney Spears, popularly known as the "Princess of Pop, has sold the rights to her entire music catalogue to independent music publisher Primary Wave.

The sale marks a significant moment in the singer’s career, as she steps away from the industry after previously stating that she would not return to music.

According to the BBC, the deal took place on 30 December 2025 and is reported to be worth around $200 million (£146 million).

Britney Spears is one of the world’s best-selling female artists, with more than 150 million records sold globally.

Her catalogue includes nine studio albums released since her debut in 1999, featuring iconic hits such as …Baby One More Time, Oops!... I Did It Again, Toxic, and Gimme More.

The Princess of Pop's last release was a duet with Elton John in 2022, and in January 2024, she confirmed she had no plans to re-enter the music industry.

Primary Wave, the company that acquired Spears’ catalogue, is known for purchasing rights to legendary estates including those of Notorious B.I.G., Prince, and Whitney Houston.

Founded two decades ago by Lawrence Mestel, the publisher began its journey by acquiring half of Kurt Cobain’s portion of the Nirvana catalogue.

The company has since grown into one of the most influential independent music publishers.

Although reports suggest the deal was valued at $200 million, neither Spears nor Primary Wave has publicly confirmed the exact figure or the deal.

The agreement places Spears among a growing list of high-profile artists who have sold their catalogues in recent years.

Despite the lack of official statements, the sale of her catalogue marks a defining chapter in her career, closing the door on her music while securing the legacy of her work with one of the industry’s most prominent publishers.

Other major catalogue sales

Bruce Springsteen sold his back catalogue to Sony in 2021 for $500 million, while Justin Bieber reportedly signed a $200 million deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital in 2023.

Justin Timberlake and Shakira have also finalised similar agreements, reflecting a wider trend among established artists choosing to monetise their music rights.

Britney Spears’ journey to independence

The sale comes after a difficult period in Spears’ life.

In 2021, she ended a 13-year conservatorship that had placed her finances and personal life under the control of her father.

The experience was later detailed in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, where she shared her struggles during those years.

Her personal story continued to attract attention when her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, released his own memoir, You Thought You Knew, at the end of 2025.

Forbes noted that Beyoncé's rise to billionaire status followed several extremely profitable years that reshaped her position in the global music business.

