A Nigerian woman has shared how she moved from being a refugee in Germany to becoming a homeowner in Canada within three years

She explained that her family faced struggles, including health issues and a deportation order, but received support along the way

The woman later secured a job, relocated to Canada, and started a successful six-figure daycare business with her partner

A Nigerian woman has gone viral after sharing how her life transformed from being a refugee in Germany to becoming a business owner with permanent residency in Canada within 3 years.

The lady, @awunlis, documented her journey in a series of picture texts, where she narrated the challenges she and her family faced and how their situation gradually improved.

A Nigerian lady recounts life as a refugee in Germany. Photo credit: @awunlis/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, the struggle started in 2022 when she arrived in Germany as a refugee.

Nigerian-German refugee shares success story

She explained that her family initially struggled but received support from a kind German family who took them in and cared for them during difficult moments. During this period, she also faced health challenges.

"I arrived in Germany as a refugee with no idea what God was about to do in my life.

This German family took us in and cared for us.

Had pregnancy diabetes," she said.

She further disclosed that she and her family were issued a deportation order by the immigration office but were supported by people around them who helped them stay hopeful.

The woman stated that she eventually gave birth while still on refugee status and later gained admission into a university in Germany.

A Nigerian lady shares how she moved from being a refugee abroad to having permanent residency in Canada. Photo credit: @awunlis/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She added:

"Started university in Germany and met wonderful people. Our German teacher always organised get-togethers for Ukrainian students."

Her story took a major turn in 2023 when both of them secured jobs and relocated to Canada. She said they were able to process their permanent residency and work permits successfully.

In 2024, the woman, now in Canada, said she won a leadership award and later quit her job alongside her partner to start a business. The couple launched a home daycare business, which she described as a six-figure venture.

She also shared that they were able to travel back to Nigeria for the first time in five years, marking another significant moment in their journey.

By 2025, the family continued to record milestones, including welcoming another child and reuniting with loved ones.

See her post below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady's life abroad

Gboy stated:

"Wow, this is amazing. I've been following you on YouTube since your Ukraine days while I was in Nigeria. I'm in the USA too with my family now. God is good indeed. Regards to your family."

olamudi said:

"If I talk nau, they come for me. tell them to "je chuba ego""

Susan mkandawire commented:

"Wow, congratulations to you dear."

Lady who was deported shares reason

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a lady said she was deported from the country where she lived with her parents, and she has shared her experience.

According to the lady who is from Nigeria, she was told that she had to leave the country after she turned 18.

Source: Legit.ng