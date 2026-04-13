Pastor Seye Benjamin Agbo has shared her two cents with Christians about their Muslim colleagues while preaching

In a video making the rounds, she spoke to Christians about the kind of God they serve, comparing it to that of Muslims

What she said stirred a heated debate among fans, who shared their views on her preaching

Female cleric of the Lighthouse, Arizona, Seye Benjamin Agbo, has issued a stern warning to Christians about the God they serve while comparing Him to the Muslim God.

The cleric was preaching when she shared her opinion, which has since generated heated debate online.

Reactions as Pastor Seye Benjamin Agbo warns Christians about Muslim god. Photo credit@seyebenjaminagbo

Source: Instagram

According to her, Christians do not serve the same God as Muslims. She told her congregation to inform their Muslim friends and relatives that both faiths do not worship the same God.

She further claimed that the God of Islam is man-made and dead, while the Christian God, Jesus Christ, died and rose again.

Pastor Seye Benjamin Agbo shares more

Sharing further, the cleric said the Christian God died and rose again. According to her, there is one God, and the only way to reach Him is through Jesus Christ, not through any prophet, as is believed in Islam.

Fans share take about Pastor Seye Benjamin Agbo warning to Christians. Photo credit@seyebenjaminagbo

Source: Instagram

She also urged Christians to remain firm in their faith and encouraged them to pray for people of other beliefs rather than affirming their convictions.

In her words: “The God you serve is not the same god that Muslims serve. Don’t try to say we do because we are not serving the same god. The gods of other religions are man-made. They are dead and not risen.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Pastor Seye Benjamin's video

Fans reacted to the post as they continued to drag the estranged couple. Here are comments below:

@the_ade_emma_ shared:

"It is what it is. Jesus Christ is God No on goes to the father except through him. Muslims believe he is a prophet. My family is of a Muslim background and I can tell you, we do not serve the same God."

@iam_nnma commented:

"Someone said is religion that’s really our problem in this country,sadly I will have to agree.starprince__1 shared:

"She’s kuku saying the truth We are serving Allah while Christian claims they are serving Jesus but to Islamic faith , Jesus is a prophet and messenger of God. Even that doesn’t give us permission to be fighting each other. Let’s leave it for God to decide."

@isabellachysom wrote:

"All of you blasting the pastor, the Muslims kuku didn’t tell you people that we are worshipping the same God, so what’s the outrage about?"

Adeboye: 5 pastors with doctorate degrees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some pastors are not only spiritual leaders but also distinguished scholars with doctoral degrees.

Their academic achievements reflect a deep commitment to intellectual growth alongside their ministerial calling.

This listicle explores five popular pastors whose pursuit of higher education has shaped their influence both in the pulpit and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng