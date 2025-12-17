Mavin songstress Ayra Starr revealed the surprising life lesson she learned from Wizkid at the Grammy Museum

The 23-year-old Grammy nominee explained how Wizkid’s calm confidence reshaped her mindset

Fans revisited their hit collaborations and unforgettable Afro Nation stage moment.

Mavin Records star Ayra Starr has spoken glowingly about Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid, describing him as a “living legend” whose calm confidence has deeply influenced her approach to music and life.

The Rush hitmaker made the revelation during a recent appearance at the Grammy Museum, where she reflected on her relationship with the Starboy boss and what she has learned from working closely with him.

In the interview, the 23-year-old singer praised Wizkid’s personality, noting that his quiet nature carries more power than loud displays of confidence.

Ayra Starr reveals the surprising life lesson she learned from Wizkid at the Grammy Museum. Photos: Ayra Starr, Wizkid.

The singer stated:

“Wizkid is a living legend. He’s so cool, so calm, so relaxed. He made me understand that confidence is not noise. He’s deeply confident in his mission in life.”

According to her, observing Wizkid over time helped her realise that true self-belief does not require constant validation or explanation, a lesson she now applies to her own career.

Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s professional relationship has produced records that many fans consider timeless.

The duo first worked together on “2 Sugar,” a standout track from Wizkid’s 2022 album, More Love, Less Ego.

They later reunited on “Gimme Dat,” further proving that their sounds blend effortlessly.

Music lovers have often praised Ayra’s smooth vocals alongside Wizkid’s laid-back delivery, describing their collaborations as easy, soulful, and natural.

Fans react to Ayra Starr's comment on Wizkid

@mtskincare_spa shared

"WizkidFC did you all hear another line👏👏👏👏. Confidence Is Not Noise🙌🙌. I have learn a lot too frim wizkid"

@eddysland33 wrote:

"Confidence is not noise. Strong quotes. I love that. Big Wiz is truly a legend."

@officialmrgovernor noted:

"Confidence is not noise 🥹🥹 only FC go understand the meaning one love to 30BG sha sekpe!!!"

@aldi_jakaboyz shared:

"Confidence is not noise" osakpolor and bingos left the group 😂😂😂

@horlami_horlaaa commented

"I swear no be by to dey shout or jumping up and down Big Wiz is the best no doubt"

@ufuoma_kerewi stated:

“To see someone who everyone idolize becoming your contemporary, how does that feel ? “ WORD ON MARBLE

@da_real_german34 stated:

"Na only Wizkid dy always get dis kind of praises bt d other camp nr one still gree say na big wiz b number 1"

Ayra Starr explains how Wizkid’s calm confidence reshaped her mindset. Photos: Ayra Starr.

Ayra Starr and Tems’ mums link up

Legit.ng previously reported that a photo of Tems and Ayra Starr's mothers surfaced online, warming the hearts of their fans.

In the post, the two women walked side by side, seemingly engaged in an important conversation.

Fans tried to identify each of them and pointed out the features they share with their daughters.

