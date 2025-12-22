A video from Fuji star Osupa's live performance at Seyi Tinubu's coronation at the Alaafin's palace has emerged online

The singer's music composition saw some fans throwing shades at his colleague Taye Currency

Recall that Currency made waves over the lyrics of his song at Oba Rashidi Ladoja's coronation some months back

Fuji music star King Saheed Osupa was one of the guest artists at Seyi Tinubu's coronation in Oyo state, alongside veteran Juju musician King Sunny Ade.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, installed Seyi as the 'Okanlomo of Yorubaland' on Sunday, December 21, in a colorful event that showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba tribe.

Osupa thrills guests at Seyi Tinubu’s coronation in Oyo. Credit: kingsaheedosupa/seyitinubu/tayecurrency

Aside from President Tinubu's son, the Alaafin will also install Abdul'Aziz Yari, the lawmaker representing the Zamfara West senatorial district, as the Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

However, one of the highlights of the ceremony was the captivating music performance by Osupa.

The singer, famed for his soul-stirring melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, took the stage to thrill the guests at the event, adding a touch of elegance to the ceremony.

Osupa thrills guests at Seyi Tinubu's coronation with lively performance. Credit: kingsaheedosupa

The video of Osupa performing live at Seyi Tinubu's coronation in Oyo town is below:

Fans taunt Taye Currency over Osupa's performance

Amid the praises for Osupa, some netizens and music lovers threw shades at the Fuji star's colleague Taye Currency.

Recall that Currency made waves online for days over his viral musical lyrics 'Werey La Nfi Wo Werey' at Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja's coronation. This saw many Nigerians, including prominent figures, criticise him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

china13547 said:

"I just love him like kilode."

officialoloruntoto commented:

"This man ehn may almighty God give him long life that's only things I'm asking God to do for him OLUFIMITE FAMILIES."

korede______ wrote:

"He go compose anthem for them."

teejaymeg said:

"This is how to sing in coronation not that razz and nonsensical werey na fi nfo werey."

bcoal14 commented:

"This one no be werey lafin wo werey ooooo."

j_f1212 said:

"Ayinla don turn Aboki now now most versatile fuji musician."

Isau Kolapo commented:

"OBA KSO never disappoint,mo maa n gbadun yin lojokojo,may God bless you always."

Shakiru Olanrewaju Lawal said:

"King of music is not a joke,,,, Osupa is never their mate in songs like this."

ammed Akorede said:

"No one close to is music that is why dey call him king of music."

Osupa, Pasuma attend Barrister's 15th remembrance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saheed Osupa and Pasuma were among the popular faces who attended the 15th-year remembrance of Fuji pioneer, the late Ayinde Barrister.

Amid the videos from the event that have emerged online, a clip showing the heartwarming exchange between Osupa and Pasuma was the centre of attention.

The music icons, who were once perceived to be rivals, arrived together at the 15th remembrance of the late Fuji legend.

