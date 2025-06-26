Former bread seller Olajumoke's video, where she delivered a speech at a recent mentorship program, has wowed her fans

In the viral recording, she was seen expressing gratitude to those who helped her get back on her feet

Fans were impressed by her resilience, praising her for not giving up on herself despite the setbacks she had endured

Olajumoke Orisaguna, the former bread seller who went viral a few years ago after photobombing Tinie Tempah photo shoot, has shown that she is seriously committed to rebuilding her life.

After her marriage ended, Olajumoke had faded from the spotlight. Recently, she shared the reasons behind her failed marriage and how many of her fans have reacted to it.

In a video circulating online, she was seen delivering a speech in English at a mentorship program organized by the Chief Executive of City 105.1 FM, where Olajumoke now works.

In the video, she spoke about how she managed to rise again after her first major setback.

Olajumoke appreciates her benefactors

During her speech, Olajumoke expressed gratitude to the people who helped her get back on her feet.

She specifically thanked Azuka Ogujiuba, a prominent journalist who has shown genuine concern for her growth. Olajumoke explained that Azuka asked her what she wanted to do with her life and subsequently introduced her to the CEO of City 105.1 FM.

The former bread seller shared how the CEO offered her a job at the radio station as a presenter and also inquired about her next goals. When she expressed a desire to return to school, the CEO sponsored her education, which completely transformed her life.

It’s worth recalling that just a few weeks ago, Olajumoke read fluently from a textbook for her fans, who encouraged her to keep pushing forward.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Olajumoke's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video of Olajumoke speaking in English. Here are comments about it below:

@princess_funkkie_fabrics shared:

"Jumoke is really improving on a daily basis. Love this journey. Azuka thanks so much, God bless you."

@diaryofatraumasurvivor stated:

"I am happy to see jumoke back to acheiving purpose. She saw , learnt and conquered. Thanks to the wonderful women who walked with her through her silent pain. Indeed, when the Lord turned again the captivity of zion, we were like they that dream."

@doccydsongbird commented:

"Awww! I’m so proud of her."

@siltoksfashion shared:

"I’m impressed, welldone darling."

@ainke_mrs_o said:

"This is impressive. God bless all her helpers. Goosebumps, ooooo. I'm happy to watch this. Welldone."

@flaw_lesscutie wrote:

"Wow, her spoken English has really improved,I love that she isn’t giving up on herself."

@zeezay10 commented:

"I love when people get back to the top again,after experiencing some set backs."

Olajumoke speaks about her ex-manager

Legit.ng had reported that Olajumoke Onibread shared her thoughts about the allegation by former manager, Victoria.

During an interview, she stated that the lady took her to South Africa twice and shared the amount her manager gave her for the two trips.

