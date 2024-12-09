Internet personality Olajumoke Orisaguna, aka Jumoke Onibread, has shared what happened to her that made her disappear from social media

In an interview, she revealed how life happened to her, she wasn't earning money, and it affected her

The model also shared what happened between her and her first manager Azuka and the role she played in her career

Olajumoke Orisaguna, a bread seller-turned-model made the news again after she shared what made her to be absent online for a while.

In an interview with BBC News Yoruba, she said it wasn't her plan to maintain a silent personality but she blamed life for the circumstances surrounding her.

Olajumoke Onibread opens up on how she left her first manager Azuka. Image credit: @olajumokeworld

Source: Instagram

Popularly known as Olajumoke Onibread, the model shared how celebrity journalist Azuka Ogujiuba called her for a job and after they were done, a lady who identified herself as Victoria, said she could start working with her.

She brought a document for her to sign but she showed her lawyer who agreed that she could sign it. This was the beginning of her undoing. Despite that she was working, Jumoke Onibread said she wasn't getting paid.

Whenever she complained to her lawyer, he asked her to be patient because it would eventually work out. When she could not take it any longer, she went back to Azuka and she begged for her forgiveness at her home.

Jumoke Onibread speaks about Azuka

Before going back to Azuka, she had spent all the money that the journalist and photographer TY Bello saved for her. Money was no more coming in and feeding became a problem. At Azuka's home, she forgave her and they started working together again.

Azuka was helpful to her and whenever she gave Olajumoke jobs, she didn't take her share. According to the model, Azuka asked the organisers to pay her money directly to her bank account. Besides, she has never collected money from the model for helping her.

Olajumoke's plan is to go to school because of the things she has experienced. She said if she was educated, the contract she signed with Victoria would not have happened. The model recalled when she travelled to South Africa for a job, she did not know the amount she was supposed to earn because she could not read the document.

Watch Jumoke Obibread's video in the link.

Reactions as Olajumoke Onibread shares her story

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Jumoke Onibread's story below:

@lakeblack88:

"At least she acknowledged her own mistakes and takes the responsibility for her actions."

@aduke_owe:

"Education is not scam."

@ollys_gram:

"Only Azuka and TY are the good people here."

@ara.lolariike:

"I'm glad she's truthful to herself. God of second chances."

@irewande_:

"On the bright side, she seems to have learned from her mistakes. Wishing her the very best."

@alubankudiaishat:

"Karma too, she also betrayed, easy to seek forgiveness but Azuka was a good person."

Olajumoke Onibread speaks about money from Harrysong

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olajumoke Onibread had shed light on the situation that transpired between her and singer Harrysong.

Recall that five years ago, it was announced that Harrysong gave Olajumoke the sum of N400k for dancing to his song 'Chacha'.

In her new clip, Olajumoke burst into tears while explaining what happened at the time, spurring reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng