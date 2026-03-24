Despite desperate attempts to neutralise the poison with a gallon of oil, King Mitchy revealed that her liver was still severely affected by the toxic substance

The influencer urged her followers never to resort to self-harm, offering herself as a listening ear for those struggling

The ordeal followed a high-stakes online clash with activist VDM involving allegations of secret funding from the presidency’s inner circle

Social media personality King Mitchy has finally spoken about her death hoax.

In a video shared online, the influencer recounted her experience after consuming a harmful substance during a difficult period, describing the aftermath as intense and life-threatening.

Her revelation comes weeks after the incident made headlines and left fans confused following conflicting reports about her death

King Mitchy says that her liver was still severely affected by the toxic substance. Photos: King Mitchy.

Source: Instagram

Speaking candidly, Mitchy explained that the experience took a serious toll on her health.

According to her, she underwent a rigorous recovery process, which she described as a “super detox,” to cleanse her system.

“Now, I am totally clean, my blood and everything is clean, nothing is in my system again,” she said.

Despite efforts to counter the effects, she admitted that her liver was still affected, highlighting how dangerous the situation had become.

Her words painted a picture of a painful recovery journey that many never saw behind the scenes.

Using her experience as a lesson, Mitchy issued a strong warning to anyone going through emotional struggles.

In a mix of English and pidgin, she urged people to avoid harmful actions and instead seek support.

“If you’re going through something, send me a request, let’s talk about it together,” she said.

Her message struck a personal tone, showing a different side of the influence, one focused on connection and support rather than controversy.

The incident followed an online disagreement between Mitchy and activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM.

Their clash began over her charity work, particularly a school renovation project she claimed was completed within days.

The situation escalated when allegations surfaced suggesting that Seyi Tinubu was funding her activities—claims that were later denied.

Amid the tension, Mitchy appeared visibly emotional during a livestream, where the incident occurred.

At the peak of the drama, her management released a statement suggesting she had died, only to retract it later.

The conflicting reports added to the uncertainty, leaving fans unsure of what to believe.

Now, with Mitchy speaking for herself, a clearer picture of events is beginning to emerge.

Watch the video here:

King Mitchy urges her followers never to resort to self-harm. Photo: King Mitchy.

Source: Instagram

King Mitchy reacts to leaked bedroom tape

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Mitchy reacted after being linked to a controversial clip circulating online amid her ongoing feud with activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM).

The situation, which has been unfolding over the past few days, began after Mitchy criticised VDM over his comments on her charity work in a Delta state school.

What started as a disagreement soon escalated into a heated exchange, with both parties taking turns to call each other out publicly.

Source: Legit.ng