Baba Ijesha has opened up on his encounter with crossdresser Bobrisky in prison in a podcast with Biola Bayo

The actor addressed the viral controversy about the crossdresser's time behind bars in 2025

The highlight was Baba Ijesha's comment about Bobrisky's mother, which sparked reactions from social media users

Comic actor Baba Ijesha, whose real name is [insert real name], has continued to make waves over his recent interview as he opened up on his encounter with crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, behind bars.

Speaking with Biola Adebayo on a podcast, Baba Ijesha stated that contrary to reports that Bobrisky stayed in a hotel during his detention, the crossdresser was actually in his cell.

Baba Ijesha claims Bobrisky got emotional when he arrived in prison. Credit: babaijesha/bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, the crossdresser was crying and rolling on the floor when he arrived at the prison.

He stated that despite Bobrisky's controversial lifestyle, the crossdresser is actually a reliable person.

Baba Ijesha, however, caused a stir after he spoke highly of the crossdresser’s mother, recalling how she brought food for prisoners.

According to him, Bobrisky's mother would cook for about 1000 prisoners and was always crying.

Baba Ijesha recalls how Bobrisky's mother brought food to prison. Credit: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

“When Bobrisky got to the cell, he was crying and rolling on the floor. It’s not true that he was taken to the hotel. Although he always behaves like a cartoon, he is actually a very reliable person. Whenever food was brought for him, he would share it with other prisoners

It was his mum who used to bring food. She would cook for about 1000 prisoners and was always crying. All the female outfits Bobrisky wears, he uses to make money. He is a very kind person. I am now the ambassador for prisoners," Baba Ijesha said.

The video of Baba Ijesha speaking about Bobrisky is below:

Reactions as Baba Ijesha speaks about Bobrisky

Reacting, some netizens pointed out that Bobrisky lost his mother in 2008 while he was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday, April 12, 2024, for naira abuse

The discrepancy in Baba Ijesha's narration left many talking. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

kaizen__ai commented:

"Bob wey him mama don kpaii Abi which one?"

rateltopmember said:

"Person weh confess by himself. And I been Dey take Baba ijesha serious before o."

mee_day_mi commented:

"Buh he confessed now…bobrisky mom wey don kpai October 2008 Abi Wic one?"

darmiepwetty said:

"I don't think this man is okay, and why did biola sef bring this man to be saying nonsense."

olabisi_bunmi said:

"@bobrisky222 dey say u dey cry."

Iyabo Ojo warns Baba Ijesha

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Iyabo Ojo warned Baba Ijesha against involving her children in his public narrative.

Iyabo released a statement on Sunday, March 22, 2026, addressing his bold claims that she once trusted him with her children.

The actress said she has “no problem with him telling his side of the story” but stressed that “this is a notice to cease and desist from using my children as your cheap bait. It won’t fly.”

Source: Legit.ng