Liverpool's recent loss to Brighton in the Premier League led to football banter involving Nathaniel Bassey

A journalist had taunted the popular gospel singer over his tweet about Liverpool's defeat

It, however, took another turn as the journalist shared the action Nathaniel Bassey took against him

Nigerian sports journalist Pooja has called out gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey for blocking him on X, formerly Twitter, over football banter.

The drama started after Nathaniel reacted to Brighton's 2-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, March 21, 2026. According to the singer, the Reds have become ordinary under manager Arne Slot.

Journalist reacts to Nathaniel Bassey's tweet about Liverpool's loss to Brighton. Credit: nathanielblow/poojamedia

Source: Instagram

He wrote, "Liverpool so ordinary under Arne Slot."

Reacting, Pooja shared a tweet implying that even Nathaniel's popular Hallelujah Challenge, a midnight online prayer event drawing millions, couldn't save Liverpool's losing streak.

Pooja wrote, "Even Hallelujah Challenge can rescue Liverpool."

In another tweet, the journalist revealed Nathaniel Bassey blocked him after he made the tweet.

"Nathaniel Bassey blocked me after this tweet. Baba God, na banter o."

See Pooja's exchange with Nathaniel Bassey below:

Following the criticism he faced from the singer's followers for not respecting boundaries, Pooja fired back, writing:

"When they dragged my hustle cos of Bruno Fernandes, everyone dey kikiki.. Just simple banter with Oga Nathaniel & everyone is foaming in the mouths. Double standards."

Mixed reactions as journalist calls out Nathaniel Bassey over football banter. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Facebook

Reactions as Nathaniel Bassey blocks Pooja

Reacting, some netizens condemned what they described as a disrespectful jest toward the Christian faith, while others defended it as light-hearted football rivalry.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

DanielKarpella commented:

"Why did you use hallelujah challenge to banter? That's very disrespectful to his brand and Christianity."

blnkzxz reacted:

"Why are you joking with the holy spirit? You'd better apologise now before."

akindology reacted:

"If he can't take banter, he shouldn't support a football club and certainly avoid X on match days."

ObianujuMenkiti commented:

"Why do religious men get triggered by little banter in Nigeria? Sometimes, a simple reply or they should just ignore the bant."

ChikaWilli56996 commented:

"Why didn't he use Ramadan fasting as banter."

AchekuKing reacted:

"This is not alright Mr pooja, banter someone with the club he supports if it is football but not with this, yoj are always here crying of people talking about your work I know it is not the same but please just make boundaries at least you are not a banger boy."

Femi_Daveed commented:

"Big bro...i go clear you..what you wrote wasn't reasonable..sorry to say tho...That was a derogatory statement on a platform built overtime and has been known globally. How do you mean by "Even" Hallelujah Challenge??HC small for your eyes? U should be apologising instead of dis."

What lady said about Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a lady sparked conversations online after sharing an unusual observation about the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge programme.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @adeola_alaba, said she noticed that the YouTube live playback of the Hallelujah Challenge appeared to play without advertisements.

She explained that she is often unable to watch the programme live during its streaming hours and usually views it the following morning. According to her, the playback experience was smooth and uninterrupted, which differs from other content she watches online.

Source: Legit.ng