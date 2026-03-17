Justice Mohammed Umar threatened contempt proceedings against defence counsel Marshall Abubakar after a heated exchange in court

Senior Advocate Akinlolu Kehinde objected to a proposed adjournment and urged the court to accelerate hearings, leading to procedural debate over the timetable

The court addressed concerns over an alleged recording device and granted a stand-down before cross-examination of the SSS witness continued

FCT, Abuja - There was tension at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, March 16, after Justice Mohammed Umar threatened to cite Marshall Abubakar, lead counsel to Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore, for contempt of court.

The warning followed a heated exchange during proceedings in which the judge instructed the lawyer to step out of the bar area and kneel down after he repeatedly raised his voice while addressing the court.

Justice Mohammed Umar issues a contempt warning to defence lawyer Marshall Abubakar in court on March 16 in Abuja. Photo credit: Abmartn

Source: UGC

“If you shout in this court again, I will commit you for contempt. In fact, come here! Come and kneel down here!” the judge reportedly said, prompting an immediate reaction from other lawyers in the courtroom.

Following interventions from members of the bar, the judge was persuaded to temper the situation, and the matter continued, The Cable reported.

Defence and prosecution clash over timetable

The incident occurred after the prosecution, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Akinlolu Kehinde, closed its case and requested that the defence be ordered to open its own.

The defence, however, indicated plans to file a no-case submission and proposed an adjournment until July.

Justice Mohammed Umar warns defence counsel Marshall Abubakar of contempt during the March 16 hearing in Abuja. Photo credit: @owkwullu

Source: Twitter

Kehinde objected, arguing that the request was intended to delay proceedings, and suggested that the matter should proceed on a daily basis, Premium Times reported.

The judge, while noting that the prosecution had conducted its case promptly, observed that the defence had spent several days cross-examining the only prosecution witness.

Justice Umar declined the request for daily hearings but fixed 13 April for the adoption of written addresses relating to the no-case submission.

Allegations over courtroom device

At the start of the session, the prosecution raised concerns that Sowore had brought a recording device into the dock, requesting that it be confiscated in line with an earlier court order prohibiting gadgets.

Sowore, when given the opportunity to respond, denied carrying any recording equipment, stating that he only had personal items including his spectacles, phone and a power bank.

The judge directed that the items be submitted to his legal team, after which they were handed over accordingly.

Trial continues amid procedural arguments

The court also granted a brief stand-down request from the defence to allow counsel retrieve case files from his office. Upon resumption, cross-examination of the sole prosecution witness, a State Security Service operative, continued for several hours.

The case, which stems from allegations relating to social media posts, remains ongoing, with further proceedings scheduled for mid-April.

Sowore: Court rejects evidence that Tinubu called Jonathan ‘drunkard’

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, February 4, rejected an exhibit tendered by activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore.

The exhibit alleged that President Bola Tinubu called former President Goodluck Jonathan a “drunkard” and a “sinking fisherman” in 2011.

Trial Justice Mohammed Umar declined to admit the document into evidence, noting that the witness through whom Sowore sought to tender the exhibit, Cyril Nosike of the Department of State Services (DSS), distanced himself from it.

Source: Legit.ng