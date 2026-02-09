A video has captured the moment Peller embarrassed Funke Akindele at an event while sharing what the actress did for him

In the recording, the streamer was heard recounting how Akindele helped him when he was arrested after an accident last year

Fans gave the actress a new name, praising the way she comes through for people in their time of need

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has shared what Nollywood actress Funke Akindele did for him last year during a difficult period in his life.

A few months ago, Peller was involved in an accident after publicly expressing emotional distress linked to issues in his relationship with his lover, Jarvis.

Fans react to what Peller shared about Funke Akindele at event. Photo credit@peller089/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

He wrecked his new jeep and was later arrested for attempting to take his own life and sharing the incident online.

According to Peller, Akindele came through for him after his arrest and stood by him during that challenging time.

He appreciated the actress and praised her kindness, noting that she is always showing love to people and that it reflects clearly in her actions.

Funke Akindele reacts to Peller’s remarks

Reacting to streamer Peller’s comments at an event, Funke Akindele tried to cover his mouth to stop him from sharing details of what she did for him last year.

The streamer laughed and continued speaking, telling the actress that he had not been okay.

In response, Akindele prayed for him, said he was looking fresh, hugged him, and continued to speak words of encouragement.

This is not the first time Akindele has helped people or her colleagues without publicising it. A few months ago, she bought an iPhone for Iyabo Ojo and presented it to her at an event after they had earlier joked about Ojo’s phone. Akindele later fulfilled her promise to replace it.

Similarly, last year, skit maker and actor Kamo also spoke fondly of Akindele, sharing how she supported him and his wife during their wedding and later while they were trying to have a child.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to peler's video. Here are comments below:

@apatakoseforiso commented:

"Peller you go prison ni?..abi you dey mistake hospital for prison ni?"

@ odugunwaremilekun reacted:

"I just love you mama ,so kind she go help no everyone go knw more blessings ma."

@bashoofficial stated:

"Iyalode gbogbo industry, she dey deliver, she dey show love and dey work hard, she dey pray, she get extra Odinary uncommon grace."

@favorite_gemini_queen shared:

Thank you mama. She doesn’t want him to say it this boy find every means to talk am."

@grandpa_official01 said:

"Big mama..... Caterpillar... Make anybody calm down o or else na crushing."

Funke Akindele dedicate movie to mother

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele had stated that her new movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' was dedicated to her late mother.

The actress had the grand premiere of the much talked about film on Sunday, December 10 in Lagos state.

While giving her speech at the premiere, she said she didn't know her mum would die when she started writing the story.

Source: Legit.ng