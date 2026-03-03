Bright the Seer has shared a troubling prophecy about some bloggers and journalists around the world in a viral video

The cleric urged her followers to send the message to those concerned and called for prayers so that what she saw would not happen

Her video stirred concern among many, who warned that her prophecy should not be taken lightly

Celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, better known as Bright the Seer, has shared a prophecy about the Nigerian media space in a video posted on her social media page.

The woman, known for sharing prophecies about prominent personalities in different walks of life, said bloggers and journalists should be careful in 2026, as the Spirit of God showed her certain revelations.

Reaction trail Bright the Seer's prophecy to Linda Ikeji’s family, Gossipmill and other journalists all over the world. Photo credit@brightthseer/@lindaikei/@gossipemill

Source: Instagram

According to her, the prophecy is not limited to Nigeria alone but extends to journalists around the world.

She mentioned Linda Ikeji and urged her to pray so there would be no attempt on her life this year. The seer also added that Ikeji’s family should pray to prevent any mishap.

Bright the Seer sends warning to Gossipmill

In the same recording, the cleric stated that the owner of the popular blog Gossipmill should also be cautious this year.

Gossipmill's fans react to prophecy from Bright The Seer . Photo credit@gossipmill

Source: Instagram

She claimed he should pray against accidents. She also referenced another journalist who was recently given a quit notice, warning that the person should pray to avoid being set up.

Bright the Seer sends general warning

In her recording, the female cleric advised journalists worldwide to pray and be vigilant so that no death would be recorded in the profession.

Her comments prompted many followers to pray and tag the individuals mentioned, urging them to take the warning seriously, as they believe her past prophecies have come to pass.

Some commenters also referred to current global events, claiming Bright the Seer had spoken about similar occurrences a few years ago.

Here is Bright the Seer’s Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Bright The Seer's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the cleric speaking about some bloggers.Here are comments below:

@funkydorcy wrote:

"officiallindaikeji, lauraikeji, gossipmilltv @gossipmillnaija pls don't take her revelation for a joke. Just pray. May God keep protecting us

@tricia_eseigbe_kerry commented:

"lindaikejiblogofficial, lauraikeji, I cover u and ur household with d Powerful Blood of Jesus. May GOD ALMIGHTY Guide/Guard u on all sides in Jesus Matchless Name. Amen."

@adaobiemma6 reacted:

"May God show mercy in Jesus name amen."

@johnuzoechi wrote:

"What is spirit of God telling you about Nigeria Condition?"

@roskiffu shared:

"Amen I never doubt this woman words i remember last year she said they will be changed of governance in the hole world now look what going on in Iran and other countries."

Bright the Seer speaks about Davido, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bright the Seer had opened up about Davido and Wizkid amid their beef, which had not been resolved.

The two had been at loggerheads and had exchanged words online. According to the seer, the two singers would have a collaboration that would shake the world, and it would take place in the next nineteen months.

She also noted that Wizkid was seriously missing his mother, and she advised him to always remember what his mother used to tell him.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng