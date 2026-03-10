Singer Konga has shown his support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election with a new campaign song

A viral video captured the moment the president's son and his team listened to the song

Konga's campaign song, as well as Seyi's reaction, have left many Nigerians talking on social media

The race to the 2027 general elections has gotten more interesting as veteran singer Konga, whose real name is Lawal Olalekan Olumo, released a campaign song for President Bola Tinubu's re-election,

In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday, March 9, Konga, known for his 2003 hit 'Baby Konga,' was given an opportunity to perform the song in the presence of the president's son, Seyi.

A short video that has circulated on social media showed Seyi and his team at an outdoor event, listening to the new song dedicated to the president.

A clip also showed the moment Konga humbly exchanged pleasantries with Seyi.

A part of the lyrics of the song reads: 'Jagaban dey work, Tinubu dey try.'

The viral video of Seyi Tinubu listening to Konga's campaign song dedicated to President Bola Tinubu's re-election is below:

Reactions as Seyi Tinubu listens to Konga's song

The short video has since garnered massive reactions from Nigerians, who shared diverse opinions about Seyi Tinubu and Konga.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

TVNDEY said:

"W4 no be upcoming Artist lol . Old taker don go join City boy."

DE_ANDREW_J commented:

"This seyi Tinubu dey talk at all? The only time he gave a speech was when he said they're coming for my Father they keep coming for my father nothing dey that guy head I swear. Simple speech e can't give."

only1boddy4639 said:

"See as Konga dey bow like rat he senior seyi oo."

Alpha_rison commented:

"People dey die, their concern na campaign and election songs for next year."

BlazeSam5 said:

"I think he is testing campaign songs for the dad already... 2027 will be tough."

ucheohuaka commented:

"Hate him if you like, honestly Mr President must be proud of him, I like his networking skill, his support for the reelection of his father; he could have chosen to sit back and allow others do stuffs, but he is always in the field working hard for his father."

debrandcompass said:

"Screening for election campaign song."

Onlyone_MD reacted:

"Na there campaign song be this."

Lege Miami shares Seyi Tinubu-sponsored Jollof

Legit.ng also reported that Lege Miami faced criticism after sharing a video of him distributing branded Iftar meals in Lagos.

The food packs, containing jollof rice, were part of a Ramadan outreach sponsored by Seyi Tinubu, through his Noella Foundation.

The initiative was aimed at supporting fasting Muslims and vulnerable households during the holy month.

