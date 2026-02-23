Geh Geh argued that while Peter Obi is a leader with a clear "vision," he lacks the necessary "pathway" and grassroots machinery

The commentator claimed that many Nigerian voters are currently confused about Obi’s party alignment, suggesting that a lack of consistent branding will hurt him

By contrast, Geh Geh praised the "City Boy" movement and Tinubu’s early mobilization efforts, describing them as an organized force

Social media commentator Geh Geh has shared an assessment of Nigeria’s political landscape, insisting that Peter Obi would not defeat Bola Tinubu even in what he described as a free and fair election.

In a video posted on his page, Geh Geh outlined four reasons for his position.

According to him, leadership vision alone is not enough to secure victory at the polls.

Geh Geh argues that while Peter Obi is a leader with a clear "vision," he lacks the necessary "pathway" and grassroots machinery. Photos: Bola Tinubu/Peter Obi/Geh Geh.

Source: Instagram

Geh Geh argued that Obi may have vision but lacks a clear pathway to achieve it.

He said in the video:

“Peter Obi can never win Tinubu even in a free and fair election.Number one, he not get structure. He na leader wey get vision but he not get path on how to reach that vision.”

He further claimed that many Nigerians remain unsure of the former governor’s current political party alignment.

“Up till now people never know the political party where Peter dey. They don’t know if whether hin dey ADC or PDP,” he added, suggesting that such uncertainty could confuse potential voters.

In contrast, Geh Geh pointed to Tinubu’s political machinery as more organized and visible.

He referenced early campaign movements and grassroots networks, including the City Boy Movement, as examples of established structures already in place.

“Election never reach, they don start campaign already,” he said.

According to him, the presence of bodies, personalities, and empowerment initiatives demonstrates groundwork that could translate into electoral advantage.

Watch his video here:

Reactions trail Geh Geh's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@JustContact_Us noted:

"Una too dey hungry for money in this country sha...... If someone with some fund is using style to demarket PO, what would be the hope of a helpless Nigerian?"

@NTarimi shared:

"Watin Gheghe know for politics. Abeg dey there dey talk about kpekus. @official_Gegeh kindly tell me the structures they have aside from the criminal structure (rigging and vote buying). So where is the free and fair election then?"

Adikachukwu07

"Under 4hrs impression don full. And una get time to dey discuss or listen to person wey be farmer. Person wey be say the only reason why him go shout and talk true na if dem ban all social media networks? If not you re at his mercy. Kwontinue."

