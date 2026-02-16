A fight broke out on a plane flying to the UK, causing panic among passengers who tried to restore calm, to no avail

As passengers threw punches and became violent, the pilot took a quick action, which eventually provided a solution

A video of the fight, recorded by the passenger, trended after it was shared online, sparking reactions from netizens.

Drama unfolded on a Jet2 flight travelling from Turkey to the United Kingdom as a fight broke out among passengers.

The fight caused chaos on the plane, and the pilot had to take a quick action to avoid further violence.

The video of the fight, taken by a passenger, was shared by @straitstimes on TikTok.

Fight breaks out on Britian-bound flight

The video showed the chaotic scene that erupted from the violent fight involving passengers flying to the UK from Turkey.

Two men were seen arguing on the flight from Antalya to Manchester, leading to a brawl that involved other customers.

After the diversion, the chaos ended when Belagrian authorities entered the aircraft and arrested the two men.

Words overlaying the video read:

“The airline said that the two disruptive passengers are now bound from flying with them for life.”

The video was captioned:

“A brawl broke out on a Jet2 flight from Turkey to Britain on Feb 12, forcing the pilot to land in Brussels.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail fight on UK-bound plane

@Tommy The Cat

"Nothing. and i mean NOTHING, beats a jet2 holiday and right now, you could save £50 per person, Thats £200 for a family of four!!"

@sellyourlife

"My anxiety would have had me crying at this point. This is my worst nightmare when flying. Why do they still serve alcohol? It’s ridiculous."

@Mrs G said:

"This is disgraceful!"

princesscinderella68 said:

I’ve travelled loads on jet2 & never once experienced anything at all, only great staff & great service

@lintonnightingale said:

"Jet2 pursue the cost of the diversion through the courts. That cost includes but is not limited to, fuel, landing fees, ground equipment, ground handling, parking fees, crew wages, fines claimed by other pax, hotel, transport, meal costs, and legal fees. One pax recently was ordered to pay £35000."

@natashacannell219 said:

"They are going to stop selling alcohol in airports at some point."

@Truthinsilence said:

"I get so scared when flying , so something like this would stop me flying again."

@gingerboots said:

"And they rekon Ryanair are bad, I've never had any of this on my flights."

