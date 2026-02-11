Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla, went shopping in Dubai as a video of what the singer bought surfaced online

In the clip, Priscilla and her husband were at a luxury jewellery shop where she was trying on a necklace

She stated that she had finally gotten her dream watch and necklace, as fans reacted to the amount the singer spent on her

The couple, who were in Nigeria a few months ago, travelled to Dubai and were seen at a jewellery store where the Tanzanian singer reportedly lavished dollars on his wife.

In the video shared by the mother of one, she gushed over the gifts and stated that she had finally gotten her dream watch as she appreciated her husband for his thoughtfulness. Priscilla also declared her love for her husband while thanking him.

Fans react to video of Juma Jux on shopping spree for Prisicilla in Dubai. Photo credit@its.priscy

Price of Priscilla's wristwatch, necklace surfaces online

In the post, Juma Jux got Priscilla a Bvlgari Serpenti gold and silver wristwatch worth $30,000, as well as a matching Bvlgari Serpenti necklace valued at $14,000.

A jeweller was seen assisting Priscilla in wearing her necklace while she posed to show it off in the video. The couple were later seen exiting the store hand in hand.

Fans react to Priscilla's video

Reacting, fans of the brand influencer expressed excitement over how the singer treats her. They applauded him for being a good son-in-law.

Juma Jux's fans pray for him over gift to wife. Photo credit@it.priscy

Others encouraged men to invest in their wives and watch their wealth grow.

Chioma Goodhair, Priscilla's mother, also reacted to the video, stating that she knew from the beginning that Priscilla married right.

Recall that this is not the first time Juma Jux has lavished gifts on his wife. A few months after they welcomed their baby, he bought her luxury items and gifted her crisp dollar bills.

Here is the Instagram video of Priscilla below:

Fans applaud Juma Jux for Priscilla's gifts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@pretty_teeeeyanaaa commented:

"I just love how @its.priscy is calmly enjoying life without being lousy. God will continue to bless you and your hubby @juma_jux and your love will forever wax stronger."

@rah_cyra0101 shared:

"Invest in your wife, mother of your children and your Wealthy will expand."

@mercyogwo stated:

"You deserve all the love in the whole wide world."

@chiomagoodhair wrote:

"Thank you brotherly @juma_jux ! I knew my baby sis was in good hands from the start."

@chiomagoodhair said:

"its.priscy you’re actually glowing! That’s what happens when you’re loved right."

@modjissolath reacted:

"Thank you to our son-in-law, he is kind and takes good care of our sister."

