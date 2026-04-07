A Nigerian man who recently met one of Nigeria's goalkeepers, Nwabali, has shared an intriguing video online

In a video, he captured the goalkeeper taking off his football jersey and walking out of a makeshift football pitch

While sharing the video via his official TikTok account, the young man disclosed what he observed about the goalkeeper

A Nigerian man caught the attention of football fans after sharing a video of Nigeria's goalkeeper, Nwabali, in a rare moment.

The footage, captured at a makeshift football pitch, showed the talented athlete removing his jersey and exiting the field.

Man reacts after discovering Nwabali's real height. Photo credit: @LonelyFesto/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man speaks on Nwabali's height

Lonely Festo, the TikTok user behind the viral clip, shared an interesting observation about Nwabali's impressive skills between the posts.

According to him, the goalkeeper's height was a major factor in his ability to make saves, particularly with his legs, during penalty kicks.

The video has sent fans into a frenzy, with many praising Nwabali's exceptional abilities and acknowledging his status as one of Nigeria's top goalkeepers.

Nwabali's impressive stature was captured in the video, and fans believe it gives him an edge in his position.

"Now I understand why he always use his leg to save PK. Nwabali is very tall. Naija number 1. Nigeria goalkeeper," the post's caption read.

Man speaks about Nwabali's real height. Photo credit: @LonelyFesto/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man praises Nwabali

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@King of comment Section said:

"Omor i laughed until my white iPhone 17 pro max, 256Gb wey I buy 2.5 million with my money, last week for Abuja, nearly fall."

@JOHN said:

"Ha nwabali my head will judge you na you no allow us go to World Cup."

@Emmanuel Trust said:

"Football journey too long. Senior we are proud of you. No matter what you re a huge impact and motivation to us. One love big glove."

@cheta said:

"Nothing passed like this, some guys will be like what are my going to do with village boy again."

@stanvovic said:

"But him take style fine small. I be dey look am like one ugly guy on the pitch ooo."

@victorchris115 added:

"See as en fresh among una Omor anything u do oo just be a professional footballer."

@FOOD PALACE said:

"Thank God say nwabali na goal keeper ooh, imagine say he head person with this his head, na deathhh straight ooh."

@uks commented:

"He wants Nigeria to be happy and he did made us happy despite d economy hardship we are going through. God bless u our first class goalkeeper."

@Gabrieldave added:

"Imagine this guy Nwabali handle ur heart, protection go full ground."

See the post below:

Tshepo speaks about Stanley Nwabali

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South African icon Motsoeneng Tshepo believed the Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali may struggle to secure a move to the PSL’s top three clubs after leaving Chippa United.

The former goalkeeper highlighted strong competition at Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns, suggesting there is room for Nwabali at any of the clubs.

Source: Legit.ng