Iyabo Ojo shared a heartfelt tribute to Funke Akindele’s late mother as she marked her third remembrance

She recalled a past experience that showed the late woman’s compassion and life-saving role in her children’s lives

Iyabo also praised her as a loving, prayerful figure who remained supportive even when she fought with Funke

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has paid a touching tribute to the late mother of her colleague, Funke Akindele, as the actress marked her third remembrance.

Funke Akindele had earlier taken to Instagram to honour her late mother, describing her as a selfless queen whose teachings, discipline and knowledge shaped the woman she has become today.

Iyabo Ojo recounts life-changing moment involving Funke Akindele’s mother. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

She expressed gratitude for the quality education her mother gave them and promised to keep making her proud.

Reacting in the comment section, Iyabo Ojo shared an emotional testimony about Funke Akindele’s mother, praising her kindness, strength and unwavering love.

Iyabo recalled an incident in 2004 involving her children, Festus and Priscilla, when they were very young.

According to Iyabo, there was a moment she feared she would lose both children, but Funke’s mother stepped in and confidently declared that it would not happen under her watch.

She described the late woman as a great doctor and an even greater prayer warrior.

Iyabo further revealed that despite having disagreements with Funke Akindele over the years, her mother never stopped reaching out to her.

She said the late matriarch continued to call her, pray for her, and speak words of peace and reassurance, always believing they would eventually resolve their differences.

"A beautiful soul she was. I can never forget — back in 2004 — how she treated Festus and Priscilla when they were little. I thought I’d lose them both… But she said: _“No. Not on my watch.”_ A great doctor she was — and an even greater prayer warrior. Even though Funke and I fought countless times… She never stopped calling me. Never stopped praying for me. She’d always say: _“Emi o da si ija iwo ati ore re o… One day e ma settle e… Omo mi nigbogbo yin.”_ _(“My spirit will stand between you and your enemies… One day, it’ll settle… My child, I love you all.”)_ She was indeed a mother to all. I will always love her. Rest on, Mama. 🤍🕊"

See her post below:

Iyabo Ojo tells emotional story of Funke Akindele’s mother’s heroic act. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo experienced an emotional moment as she visited the cemetery of her late mother.

The actress released a video of the emotional encounter on Instagram, saying that her mother had departed five years ago.

She mentioned how the pain still felt fresh. She expressed her longing for her mother and asked her to protect her brothers, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Sharing a video of her time at the gravesite, the mum of two wrote:

“It's been five years since you left us, Dear Mum, but the pain feels like it's still fresh. I miss you more than words can express. Continue to watch over my siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, our guiding angel. 😇 We love and miss you so much! ❤️.”

Iyabo Ojo drops epic video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo returned online in style as she trended across social media platforms in the country.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, Iyabo released a video of her playing her famous male character as she grooved to a song by Slim Case.

Iyabo, who had taken a break from making content with her popular male character, announced in the caption of the video that she was back.

Source: Legit.ng