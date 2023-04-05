Davido’s new masterpiece, Kante, with emPawa signed artist Fave, is currently making waves on the international scene

The new song, which happens to be a compilation of the recently released album Timeless, made it to the top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Tending Chart

Fans of the Stand Strong crooner took it upon themselves to envision the metrics the collabo will gather using Wizkid’s essence with Tems

Davido’s wholesome collabo, Kante, with Afro-pop rising star Fave made it to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Trending songs.

The song, which melds the sonic deliveries of both artists, sits in the 7th position on the international song chart.

Davido’s feature with the Beautifully Crooner overtook other pop international songs on the chart.

Social media users react

Fans of Davido took it upon themselves to say that his song with the rising star will do better than Wizkid’s essence with Tems.

fboymontana22:

"Fave ready your passport you go travel tire for show with davido."

officialbabacash:

"Greatest Afrobeat album of all time. All tracks are great. But my fav still remains na money. Timeless piece of history. Great time to be Alive. Well done @davido long may you reign."

mickkylele222:

"Bigger than essence."

steph_edwards_xoxo:

"Artist plenty sha.. see that guy wey dey 1,2 and 9 I no even sabi am."

stevennn_more_riches:

"Where those foolish fc when say make them no compare essence with Kante ....now check am the song day billboard is going."

son___of_:

"Well Una don reall starve from all these kind things …MLLE had almost 5 songs on the chart with 2 sugar making No 1."

iikkzzikz:

"This song will be bigger than essences."

who_is_dischd:

"Davido was not just healing.. he was plotting..001 that’s how u make a come back."

richie__.2:

"Na this evening I know say that track mad."

VJ Adams shares his thought on Davido's Unavailable song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VJ Adams caused a buzz online with his analysis of music star Davido's trending 'Unavailable' song.

Since Davido released his Timeless album, Unavailable, a track off the new project has been well received, with the likes of Cuppy and Kiddwaya also jumping on the song.

According to VJ Adams, the Unavailable song is not meant for those who are not financially buoyant, as they should instead inform people of their availability to work.

