Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has officially been inaugurated as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Southwest Vice President, marking the beginning of her new role on Friday, 30 January 2026.

The ceremony took place weeks after her election was confirmed in December 2025, and it represents a significant step in her journey within the guild as she assumes responsibility for the Southwest region.

Congratulations trail Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa as she is officially inaugurated as Actors Guild of Nigeria Southwest Vice President following her December 2025 election. Photo credit: dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

Amusa had contested for the position last year, drawing on her experience as Vice Chairman of the AGN Lagos State chapter, where she highlighted her achievements and explained that her motivation was to create opportunities and establish structures that would benefit members.

On 8 December 2025, the actress announced her victory through her social media account, celebrating the transparency of the election process and expressing gratitude to the guild’s leadership, delegates, and members who supported her candidacy.

However, her inauguration was made public through posts on her Instagram page on 30 January 2026, where she shared a photo of her certificate confirming her new office and later uploaded a video capturing moments from the ceremony.

In her messages, Dayo Amusa expressed appreciation for the support she received and emphasised her commitment to working with colleagues in the guild as part of the newly elected national executives.

"ITS OFFICIAL!!! TEMIDAYO AMUSA National Vice President (Southwest) Actors Guild Of Nigeria @actorsguildofnigeria"

"Highlights from the inaugural ceremony of the newly elected National Executives of Actors Guild Of Nigeria @actorsguildofnigeria . I want to say a Heartfelt Thank You – Grateful for Your Support and Looking Forward to Our Shared Journey! Dayo Amusa National Vice President (Southwest) Actors Guild of Nigeria."

The announcement quickly drew attention from her fans and colleagues in the industry, with notable figures such as Seyi Edun, Funke Etti, Bukky Raji, Femi Adekanye, and Oluwakemi Adetoro joining in to celebrate her achievement.

Their congratulatory messages reflected the excitement within the Nollywood community as Amusa steps into her new leadership role.

Fans and colleagues celebrate Dayo Amusa

@i_am_shai said:

"Congratulations 😍😍"

@iamfunkeetti commented:

"Congratulations 🥰🍷"

@iambukkyraji wrote:

"Congrats dear sis😍"

@therealfemiadekanye reacted: "This is massive baby in egungun's voice 🙌 👏 Congrats mama❤️"

@iamkemikorede said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️"

@dspecialbreed commented:

"Our Vice …Madam congratulations ma …Elle mi as mine …Mama Ayomidemii you know I love you for you always …Let's make impact for the next 2 years let's let them know we truly have something to add ❤️❤️❤️"

@bukolasalako13 wrote:

"Oluwafirewa dayo omo amusa congratulations 😍🔥❤️"

Fans and colleagues of Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa congratulate her on her inauguration as AGN Southwest vice president. Photo credit: dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

