Iyanya speaks on celibacy struggles, shares why marriage is not his priority

Nigerian singer Iyanya has shared his struggles with maintaining celibacy, admitting his resolve often breaks when he meets attractive women

The artist revealed that marriage is not a priority for him at the moment, as he is currently focused on healing and personal growth

Iyanya also explained that maturity has taught him to be honest with women he meets, telling them upfront that he's not in a space for serious commitment

Nigerian singer and songwriter Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, widely known as Iyanya, has revealed that he is finding it difficult to remain celibate, explaining that his journey often faces setbacks whenever he encounters situations that challenge his resolve.

The 39-year-old singer made this known while speaking on the Afropolitan podcast on YouTube, where he also clarified that marriage is not currently a priority for him as he focuses on personal healing.

Iyanya admitted that his attempts at celibacy are inconsistent, as moments of attraction sometimes lead him to break his commitment, leaving him with regret afterwards.

He described the process as one that fluctuates, with periods of discipline followed by lapses that remind him of the struggle to maintain consistency.

The Kukere crooner further explained that his present stage in life is centred on recovery and growth, which is why he has chosen not to pursue marriage for now.

He emphasised that he approaches new relationships with honesty, making it clear to anyone he meets that he is still healing and not in a position to offer more than he can handle.

According to Iyanya, this openness has helped him avoid misleading others or creating false expectations.

Iyanya reflected on how maturity has reshaped his outlook, noting that in his younger years, he might have told people what they wanted to hear, but now he prefers to be straightforward about his situation.

He said he believes that being truthful about his emotional state prevents unnecessary complications and shows respect for the feelings of others.

“Maybe when I was younger, I would just say what you want to hear. But now, what has helped me is saying, ‘I’m not in that space, and I’m not going to lie to you or play with your emotions."

Watch Iyanya's interview video below:

Fans react to Iyanya's revelations

Fans and social media users shared mixed reactions to the singer's revelations.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@BigVibez Boutique said:

"every man knows how to treat a woman right, you ain't just the one."

@iverenadeyongo7269 commented:

"Iyanya's voice is so dreamy 🥹🥹🥹"

@tolu222 wrote:

"A legendary conversation we've just witnessed! This was so well produced and inspiring 👏🏾"

@chinonsombajekwe10 reacted:

"Well done Eche and Chika. I always wanted to hear more about Iyanya's story (especially his relationship with Ubi Franklin). Great interview and more grace to you guys!"

@SamuelJosephine-l3j said:

"Iyanya you are wrong about not wanting to be in the grieving mood. I tell you, some of the biggest piece of invention scientifical or musical are the product of grieve."

@activeobserver1150 commented:

"iyanya got too arrogant hopefully his career will be revived"

