Yoruba Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has explained why she publicly apologised to veteran actor Afeez Owo, months after a heated disagreement.

The reconciliation happened at the premiere of a movie by colleague Odunlade Adekola, where Wumi surprised many by kneeling before Afeez and asking for forgiveness.

Their conflict began in September, when Afeez Owo appeared on the African A-List podcast.

He commented on Wumi’s acting style, suggesting her on-screen characters reflected her real-life persona.

The actress fired back publicly, criticising the interview as rubbish and questioning why disagreements were aired on a public platform.

In a video that quickly circulated online, Wumi approached Afeez at the premiere, knelt before him, and said:

“I’m sorry, sir. Please forgive me.”

Initially hesitant, Afeez lifted her and embraced her, closing the chapter on their public dispute.

Following the reconciliation, Wumi took to Instagram to share her reasoning. She emphasised that respect for elders and cultural values guided her decision.

She wrote:

“I chose to apologise to our Legend because I am a true ambassador of culture, and even in ‘anger,’ our elders should be off-limits. Also, because our elders deserve calm waters, not raised voices. Once again, to our fans and friends, no more grudges—I have chosen peace.”

Read her post here:

Netizens react to Wumi Toriola's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@oyinlomodiamond:

"Why am I always seeing myself in you? We take no nonsense from anybody, because we don't pretend. We are hot tempered and at the same time very nice to a fault and always apologize when we it's needed. Kai! I'm loving you more mehn. However, apologizing doesn't always mean one is wrong or right, it only means DOING THE RIGHT THING CULTURALLY. It will even make you have peace with your inner self. I love your courage to share this with us"

@sashatobz1:

"I am in love with u…. I think we have same personality, misunderstood, we defend ourselves , protect ourselves and pple misjudged us .. I easily say sorry too . 🙏 wumi God bless u and everything that surrounds u."

@officialafeezowo:

"My dear sister wunmi, peace feels better than anger everything is fine now.. let’s by gone be by gone.."

@akeemadeyemiofficial:

"God bless you for this … Thank you for responding with such maturity and tact. Peace and love ."

