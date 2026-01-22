Actress Doris Ogala has apologised to comedian Akpororo days after calling him names and making allegations against him

The apology came after Akpororo dared the Nollywood actress to show proof of the serious allegations she made against him

Nigerians reacted to Ogals's apology, wondering if her other allegations were also false, especially after she admitted that she spoke out of anger

Controversial Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has publicly asked comedian Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known as Akpororo, to forgive her for the remarks and allegations she made against him.

The apology came on Thursday, January 22, 2026, through a post on her Instagram page, where she admitted that her words were spoken in anger and may have created wrong impressions.

Doris Ogala apologises to Akpororo over her earlier allegations. Photo credit: mma_ogala/akpororo

Source: Instagram

In her apology post, Ogala explained that she had expected Akpororo to reach out to hear her side of the story before reacting.

She acknowledged that her earlier comments led to misconceptions and explained that they were not made with a clear mind.

The actress expressed regret and pleaded with the comedian to let go of any offence and find a place in his heart to forgive her, noting that her statements were driven by anger.

"Akpororo my sincere apology for what I said. I felt you would have reached out to know my side of the story. Anyway, what I said caused a misconception. I apologise. It was said in anger."

"I tender public apology to akporo. What ever i said was said in anger. Any misconception it must have caused please find it in your heart to forgive."

Doris Ogala says she acted in anger as she begs Akpororo for forgiveness over her earlier remarks. Photo credit: mma_ogala/akpororo

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala’s allegations against Akpororo

Her apology follows days of controversy started by a viral video in which she made several claims about the comedian.

In that video, Ogala alleged that Akpororo once performed at Pastor Chris Okafor’s church and was initially denied payment until she intervened.

She further accused him of being with two women and claimed that the comedian ran out of a room in his boxers. She alleged that he could not pay the women, labelling him an illiterate.

Akpororo’s response to Doris Ogala’s claims

Meanwhile, Akpororo responded to the video with laughter, dismissing her as an unserious person.

He challenged the actress to provide evidence of her claims and suggested she needed a medical evaluation due to her frequent online outbursts.

He also claimed that he had gathered materials to defend himself after being dragged into her feud with Pastor Okafor.

Read her post below:

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tikbus said:

"Does that mean he didn't carry 2 women again?"

@succi_room commented:

"When I said most of the things this lady is saying sound like lies some people were attacking me is it becoming obvious now🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️"

@kellisa_ikewete_ wrote:

"This is why people should always be allowed to defend themselves. If akpororo didn't dare her to bring evidence will this happen?"

@i_am_victouryst reacted:

"Haaaaaa this is getting out of hand sha . Could it be that some things she said were also wrong coz they were said in anger ?"

@v4vandetta_3010 opined:

"Akpororo go don tell her say she must bring that evidence or we go to court. She think say Akpororo na pastor. That guy rugged pass Chris Okafor wey be pastor. She fear police case. That na why she apologize. He told her that he was ready for the matter."

@roselinetasha said:

"Na wah ooo😮 how many other things she said are false or fake? I hope she seeks help at this stage and stops all these cho cho cho😢"

Pastor Chris Okafor apologises to Doris Ogala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Okafor publicly apologised to actress Doris Ogala after days of drama that led to her arrest and eventual release by Nigerian police.

Okafor apologised via a livestream during a Sunday service, admitting to his fault while refuting various allegations levelled against him.

The pastor knelt before the church and asked for forgiveness, stating that he was ready to make restitution to anyone he had offended.

Source: Legit.ng