A Nollywood film production crew has confirmed the death of a special effects artist, James Akaie, following an explosion during a filming session in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The tragic incident was announced on Friday in a statement shared on Instagram by the producer and director of the film, James Abinibi, who described the loss as deeply painful for the entire production team.

According to the statement, the explosion occurred as filming was coming to an end. Akaie, a special effects and pyrotechnics artist, was involved in an accident at a designated effects preparation area located outside the main film set.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we confirm a tragic accident occurred on location in Abeokuta as filming was coming to a wrap, resulting in the death of our esteemed colleague and friend, James Akaie,” Abinibi said.

The producer explained that the explosion happened while Akaie was experimenting with an unauthorised pyrotechnic simulation involving a gas cylinder, alongside two assistants.

“During a filming session, a sudden and unexpected explosion occurred in a designated effects preparation area outside of the film set where James was experimenting with an unauthorised pyrotechnic simulation involving a gas cylinder alongside his two assistants,” the statement read.

Akaie reportedly sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. His two assistants sustained fire burns and were taken to a specialist hospital for treatment.

“James succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His two assistants sustained fire burns and were immediately taken to a specialist hospital where they received immediate attention and were later confirmed stable as they continue to receive treatment,” Abinibi added.

The producer said investigations have begun to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the explosion, noting that the production team is fully cooperating with relevant authorities.

“The specific circumstances leading to the explosion are currently under a thorough investigation by the relevant authorities. We are cooperating fully with this investigation as we further conduct our own internal review,” he said.

Abinibi described Akaie as a passionate and talented professional whose work left a lasting impression on the production and those he worked with.

“James was a brilliant and passionate special effects and pyrotechnics artist, whose creativity, dedication and love for his craft inspired everyone who worked with him,” he said.

He also appealed for privacy for Akaie’s family and members of the film crew as they mourn the loss.

“We will remember him not only for his exceptional skill but for the vibrant presence he brought to our set every day. We ask that the privacy of James’s family and our crew be respected as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the statement added.

