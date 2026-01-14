Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady's Epic Throwback Photo Taken in 2019 Gets Attention as She Brags on TikTok: "I Too Fine"
People

Lady's Epic Throwback Photo Taken in 2019 Gets Attention as She Brags on TikTok: "I Too Fine"

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a throwback photo of herself receiving an award in school
  • In the post shared via the TikTok, app, she addressed people who wished they had met her earlier
  • However, her throwback photo, which she shared, left some people surprised at how much she has changed over the years

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A Nigerian lady left netizens in stitches after sharing a throwback picture from her school days on TikTok.

The photo, which was taken while she received an award years ago, showed a serious contrast to her current appearance.

Nigerian lady's throwback photo gets attention on TikTok.
Nigerian lady posts her 2019 throwback photo. Photo credit: @successfully510/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady's 2019 throwback photo goes giral

Identified as @successfully510 on TikTok, the lady addressed those who often say they wish they had met her earlier, implying that her current looks are a far cry from her younger self.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The photo, which showed her with a stern expression, surprised many who are accustomed to her more polished appearance.

Read also

AFCON 2025: Woman grabs attention with what she did after seeing Osimhen in Morocco, video trends

"I wish I met you earlier. I too fine," she captioned the post.
Nigerian lady leaves many baffled after posting her 2019 throwback photo.
Nigerian lady's 2019 throwback photo amazes netizens. Photo credit: @successfully510/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Reactions trail Nigerian lady's throwback photo

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@temitope asked:

"How can a kid be looking so dangerous?"

@GENERAL said:

"As you rush enter comment section na so God go rush bless you this year."

@Tezz said:

"Angels wey create you still Dey serve punishment for heaven."

@Stella Mariss said:

"The blood of Jesus abeg Who’s watching this on Monday? Can we be friends pleaseeeee."

@choko247 said:

"Is either you like this video now or you favorite it, becuz if anybody bring me back here ehhhhh."

@princess blink reacted:

"Abeg which school you go for primary this uniform belike ekete own o."

@BOLUWATIFE said:

"The blood of Jesus abeg Who’s watching this on Tuesday? Can we be friends pleaseeeee."

@Joshua Salvation said:

"There is always a hidden legend that reads comments without ever commenting hello boss how is the family."

@️999 said:

Read also

Oyinbo man complains about his Nigerian girlfriend in trending video: "It never stops

"As I first see the shares and comment i no say something don spoil for here Omoh you dangerous when you deh small o."

@𝔽𝕖𝕓𝕣𝕦𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝟙𝟜𐙚 said:

"You wey lie down Dey watch, holding your phone with one hand. I greet oh can we be friends?"

@THE TIKTOK GODDESS said:

"I taught we were all doing this challenge for fun but you have taken it serious."

@Roman Rave said:

"Na fear make them give you that prize gift for school no be say you worth am."

@Osarogie reacted:

"Just coming from Some Guy page. You're beautiful jaree. Do not mind these negative comments and haters. You're fearfully made."

@pretty _me said:

"I thought it was even the video that was the earlier till I saw the main thing and i was like Jesus."

See the post below:

Lady posts throwback photo with classmate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking after she gave details about the man she recently got married to.

She shared a throwback photo, which highlighted that her husband was her primary school classmate.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Sanku Clan names Lulu chus Heart touching messages Bbnaij sultana