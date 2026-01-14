A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a throwback photo of herself receiving an award in school

In the post shared via the TikTok, app, she addressed people who wished they had met her earlier

However, her throwback photo, which she shared, left some people surprised at how much she has changed over the years

A Nigerian lady left netizens in stitches after sharing a throwback picture from her school days on TikTok.

The photo, which was taken while she received an award years ago, showed a serious contrast to her current appearance.

Nigerian lady posts her 2019 throwback photo. Photo credit: @successfully510/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's 2019 throwback photo goes giral

Identified as @successfully510 on TikTok, the lady addressed those who often say they wish they had met her earlier, implying that her current looks are a far cry from her younger self.

The photo, which showed her with a stern expression, surprised many who are accustomed to her more polished appearance.

"I wish I met you earlier. I too fine," she captioned the post.

Nigerian lady's 2019 throwback photo amazes netizens. Photo credit: @successfully510/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail Nigerian lady's throwback photo

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@temitope asked:

"How can a kid be looking so dangerous?"

@GENERAL said:

"As you rush enter comment section na so God go rush bless you this year."

@Tezz said:

"Angels wey create you still Dey serve punishment for heaven."

@Stella Mariss said:

"The blood of Jesus abeg Who’s watching this on Monday? Can we be friends pleaseeeee."

@choko247 said:

"Is either you like this video now or you favorite it, becuz if anybody bring me back here ehhhhh."

@princess blink reacted:

"Abeg which school you go for primary this uniform belike ekete own o."

@BOLUWATIFE said:

"The blood of Jesus abeg Who’s watching this on Tuesday? Can we be friends pleaseeeee."

@Joshua Salvation said:

"There is always a hidden legend that reads comments without ever commenting hello boss how is the family."

@️999 said:

"As I first see the shares and comment i no say something don spoil for here Omoh you dangerous when you deh small o."

@𝔽𝕖𝕓𝕣𝕦𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝟙𝟜𐙚 said:

"You wey lie down Dey watch, holding your phone with one hand. I greet oh can we be friends?"

@THE TIKTOK GODDESS said:

"I taught we were all doing this challenge for fun but you have taken it serious."

@Roman Rave said:

"Na fear make them give you that prize gift for school no be say you worth am."

@Osarogie reacted:

"Just coming from Some Guy page. You're beautiful jaree. Do not mind these negative comments and haters. You're fearfully made."

@pretty _me said:

"I thought it was even the video that was the earlier till I saw the main thing and i was like Jesus."

See the post below:

Lady posts throwback photo with classmate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking after she gave details about the man she recently got married to.

She shared a throwback photo, which highlighted that her husband was her primary school classmate.

Source: Legit.ng