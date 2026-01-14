Lady's Epic Throwback Photo Taken in 2019 Gets Attention as She Brags on TikTok: "I Too Fine"
- A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a throwback photo of herself receiving an award in school
- In the post shared via the TikTok, app, she addressed people who wished they had met her earlier
- However, her throwback photo, which she shared, left some people surprised at how much she has changed over the years
A Nigerian lady left netizens in stitches after sharing a throwback picture from her school days on TikTok.
The photo, which was taken while she received an award years ago, showed a serious contrast to her current appearance.
Lady's 2019 throwback photo goes giral
Identified as @successfully510 on TikTok, the lady addressed those who often say they wish they had met her earlier, implying that her current looks are a far cry from her younger self.
The photo, which showed her with a stern expression, surprised many who are accustomed to her more polished appearance.
"I wish I met you earlier. I too fine," she captioned the post.
Reactions trail Nigerian lady's throwback photo
Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.
@temitope asked:
"How can a kid be looking so dangerous?"
@Tezz said:
"Angels wey create you still Dey serve punishment for heaven."
@choko247 said:
"Is either you like this video now or you favorite it, becuz if anybody bring me back here ehhhhh."
@princess blink reacted:
"Abeg which school you go for primary this uniform belike ekete own o."
@️999 said:
"As I first see the shares and comment i no say something don spoil for here Omoh you dangerous when you deh small o."
@THE TIKTOK GODDESS said:
"I taught we were all doing this challenge for fun but you have taken it serious."
@Roman Rave said:
"Na fear make them give you that prize gift for school no be say you worth am."
@Osarogie reacted:
"Just coming from Some Guy page. You're beautiful jaree. Do not mind these negative comments and haters. You're fearfully made."
@pretty _me said:
"I thought it was even the video that was the earlier till I saw the main thing and i was like Jesus."
See the post below:
