Funke Akindele recently visited the Emir of Ilorin, describing the palace visit as an emotional and memorable experience

She expressed gratitude to the monarch, her colleagues and her team for their support and blessings

The visit coincided with a major milestone in her career, as her latest movie broke box office records

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has spoken about her recent visit to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari.

The actress, who visited the palace alongside fellow entertainers, including Cute Abiola, Funmi Awelewa, Erekere and others, described the visit as an emotional one.

Funke Akindele steps into royalty during visit to Emir of Ilorin. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video clip from the courtesy visit, Funke expressed deep gratitude to the monarch for the warm reception and royal blessings she received.

According to her, the moment meant a lot to her, and she appreciated God for journey mercies and the opportunity to be received by the revered traditional ruler.

She also thanked her colleagues, crew members and road managers for standing by her throughout the journey.

Funke wrote that she was grateful to Cute Abiola for his support, appreciated her colleagues, Funmi Awelewa and others, and praised her crew and videographer for their dedication.

She also expressed love for the people of Ilorin, describing the city as amazing.

"I’m deeply grateful for the royal blessings and prayers from our father, His Royal Highness, The Emir of Ilorin. This moment is truly emotional for me, and I appreciate the warm reception. Thank You, God, for journey mercies.

"Thank you, my darling @thecuteabiola for your support. God bless you. @adekunle_tv5 God bless the work of your hands. To my sweethearts: @theprettyfola, @thepastorpikin, @funmiawelewa, I’m grateful. My crew, road managers 🤣🤣🤣 turned brothers, @piusfatoke and @officialeasyfilms, God bless you. Ilorin, you are amazing. @_juicyjeff1_ my relentless videographer, thank you. To God be the glory."

See her post below:

The palace visit came at a remarkable time in Funke Akindele’s career.

Just hours later, the actress shattered another box office record as her 2025 cinema movie, Behind The Scenes, grossed over ₦2.1 billion within one month. She credited the achievement to God and expressed gratitude for His grace.

The new milestone surpassed her previous record set in 2024, when Everybody Loves Jenifa earned ₦1.6 billion at the box office.

When Behind The Scenes earlier crossed the ₦1 billion mark, Funke had praised her fans, noting that they remained the backbone of her success.

Often referred to as the “Box Office Queen,” Funke has consistently encouraged young creatives, reminding them that success does not come easy. She has openly shared that her journey was filled with hard work, hustle and perseverance but that it was ultimately worth it.

In December, the actress celebrated 27 years in the movie industry, acknowledging that God’s favour, consistency and hard work have sustained her growth.

She has repeatedly emphasised that stepping out of one’s comfort zone, staying focused and remaining consistent are key to achieving lasting success.

Funke Akindele’s homage to the Emir of Ilorin sparks conversations. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Fans hail Funke Akindele

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ronkkybebe said:

"Hardworker...grace carrier 🙌OGO Global😍."

thecuteabiola said:

"Alhamdulilah for everything , Glad you came , you saw you conquer ❤️ See you next time Ma ❤️."

funmiawelewa said:

"You’re an Inspiration to me Ma😍 I love you yesterday, today and forever ❤️ Thank you for all you do. Congratulations once again Ma’am."

fresh_2go said:

"Just hear listen carefully to all LAFUNKY said!!! You’re a great source of inspiration. Your light will continue to shine brighter 😍."

the_bimboakisanya said:

"Amin Jesu, me sef tap from the prayers🙏🏾🙏🏾."

loppytee_apparels said:

"Ori mi shan wu ni…Olohun maje ki emina waye wa woran 👏…Congratulations mama..more Records to break🙌."

_juicyjeff1_ said:

"I am inspired every day I wake up Your energy makes me want to do more work."

sharonooja said:

"Love you queen 😍."

theibukunoluwa1 said:

"So inspiring 🙌🙌🙌."

strictlybrides said:

"May God Almighty continue to strengthen you and bless your hustle in Jesus name Amen 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

_princess_deeyah said:

"Mashallah 👏🏾✨ Weldone mama🤭💜."

officialwaxxyy said:

"The movie make sense die...good job to you and the crew...🔥🔥🔥."

Funke Akindele questions Eniola Badmus' lifestyle

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Eniola Badmus has spoken up after a playful remark from Funke Akindele went viral online.

The exchange, captured in a short clip making the rounds, showed Funke teasing her longtime friend about allegedly dipping into government funds to afford her expensive accessories.

The joke instantly became a talking point because of Badmus’ political appointment as the Special Assistant on Social Events and Public Hearing to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Source: Legit.ng