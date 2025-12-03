Sabinus has finally addressed rumours about his marital status as he shed light on a video

The skit maker who made an appearance on Carter Efe's live streaming video, spoke about his relationship with Ciana Chapman

Sabinus' revelation has furthered his relationship in the spotlight as netizens shared opinions

Popular skit maker and comedian, Oga Sabinus (or Mr Funny), whose real name is Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, has responded to rumours about his marital status.

Sabinus, while speaking with Carter Efe during a live stream session, clarified that he was not married.

While he explained that he was once in a relationship, it ended peacefully. He added that his child's mother, Ciana Chapman, remains on good terms with him.

“I’m not married. For those carrying rumours, I am not married. My marriage ended peacefully. The mum and I are good. My daughter is okay, and she is doing fine," he said in the video that has since gone viral.

Recall that rumours emerged online that Sabinus and Ciana had got married in a private ceremony in 2023.

Rumours about Sabinus' marriage

The marriage became a topic of discussion following rumours of their marital issues.

In 2024, rumours claimed Sabinus's marriage was on the verge of collapse.

Recall that Sabinus was accused of domestic violence, cheating and being an absentee father.

The reports claimed that Ciana struggled with a lack of financial support after moving to the UK and that whenever Sabinus visited, he preferred to stay at a hotel instead of with his wife and daughter.

It was gathered that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and that Ciana had taken legal action against Sabinus.

The skit maker and Ciana later debunked the reports.

The video of Sabinus speaking about his marriage is below:

Reactions trail Sabinus' revelation

The comedian's statement has since stirred up mixed reactions. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

snr_pablo wrote:

"That means that video them catch am for OJO Dey do introduction that year The girl been get belle Sabinus been no dey smile that day."

FranciscoBrainy said:

"See how they're very cool and celebrating divorce like it's normal activity... Omo ehn."

MrWealthai commented:

"Haters will say this guy thought marriage was content but his matured they ended things peacefully."

whizzylad_ayo said:

"Why Una Dey dissolve marriage anyhow these days mehn."

I_MIsaacMatthew said:

"Na this style 2face for use."

GoodnewsOgechi wrote:

"Marriage seems like scam with wrong people, best is end it while you can……"

OCollins11824 said:

"See the way Carter quiet dey look Sabinus, he dey reason watin sabinus talk."

Fresh430807 commented:

"E be like say na baby mama dey trend like this marriage wan dey look somehow."

hintrovertt wrote:

"Nobody dey gree marry again."

Sabinus releases chat with blogger

Legit.ng previously reported that Oga Sabinus shared a private conversation between him and a blogger who shared false news about him.

The blogger expressed his love for Oga Sabinus as he disclosed why he posted a fake report about him online.

Sabinus expressed displeasure at the lengths bloggers go to tarnish celebrities' images, with evidence.

Source: Legit.ng