Kanayo O Kanayo has shared a video showing the moment he visited his parents' graveside alongside his two sons

The Nollywood actor also honoured his late parents in a way that has raised eyebrows on social media

Addressing his sons and those present at the graveside, he insisted it was not a ritual but a means of honouring his ancestors

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kanayo O Kanayo, also known as Nnayi Sacrifice by some of his fans, has raised eyebrows with his recent visit to his parents’ graveside.

On Saturday, January 3, Kanayo, a native of Imo state, shared a video of himself and his two sons visiting the gravesite of his parents.

The highlight was the moment the actor performed what is said to be known as igo mmuo, a traditional Igbo libation ritual to honour deceased ancestors at their gravesides, stressing respect rather than occult practices.

The footage showed Kanayo pouring water on the graves of his parents as he prayed aloud in English for blessings and protection.

"I come here to remember them in my prayers for giving birth to someone like me who has become important all over the world. I have come to pay homage. This is the first time I am coming with my children. We are not here for any ritual, we are here to pay respects," he said in part in the video.

He disclosed it marked his first such visit with his children to instil cultural values in them.

“Whenever I visit my place of birth, I always visit my parents’ gravesite to offer prayers for the repose of their souls. On this visit, I took my sons to observe the tradition. Hopefully, they will do the same for me. Ya gazie," he added in a caption of the video.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Kanayo O Kanayo addressed a worrying trend in Nollywood, regarding movies shared on the video-sharing platform, YouTube.

He pointed out that there is now a preference for good looks that can sell movies over actual talent.

The viral video of Kanayo O Kanayo and his sons at the late actor's parents' graveside is below:

Reactions as Kanayo visits parents' graveside

The video has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

whis_klothing said:

"When I do this tradition for my late dad grave my uncle say I non be Christian you can't throwaway my tradition I love it."

kayceenneoma commented:

"The bible warns us about necromancy."

chijiok01 said:

"Our tradition our heritage keep it up sir."

beyondsighteventsdesign said:

"Waste of time and water. They are gone forever,."

goldenharvestacresltd said:

"This is a bad practice. The dead has nothing to do with the living. You can't pray to dead people."

_talkwithsam said:

"That's how it should be done. A mixture of tradition, cultural values and education."

