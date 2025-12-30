Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham has spoken confidently about her new movie, Oversabi Aunty

This came at a time when Funke Akindele’s latest film is making headlines for crossing the ₦1 billion mark at the box office

Taking to social media, Toyin Abraham expressed deep gratitude to God and her fans, triggering reactions online

The Nollywood star is enjoying her recent cinema win. The director reported on her Instagram page that her movie, Oversabi Aunty, has grossed ₦382,897,436.

She shared the wonderful news on Instagram, thanking God and her admirers. She stated that without them, she is nothing.

Toyin said hitting such a milestone in only 11 days is significant for her, considering her previous films took three weeks to reach this amount.

She wrote: “Honestly, I can’t thank God and you, my amazing fans, enough. Without your love and support, I am nothing. Achieving this kind of milestone in just 11 days is huge for me! What took 3 weeks before, we’ve now done in 11 days.

"Eshey! Modupe gan ni! Oversabi Aunty is still hot and showing in cinemas nationwide. Please go watch it and tell others. It’s not just a movie; it’s a super story packed with real-life lessons. Thank you again and again.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele’s latest movie, Behind The Scenes, has officially become the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2025, crossing the ₦1 billion mark barely two weeks after its release.

The announcement was made by the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment.

According to FilmOne, 'Behind the Scenes' did more than just perform well.

The movie reportedly broke five opening-weekend records, including the highest single-day gross ever recorded on Boxing Day, pulling in ₦129.5 million in one day.

The distributor described the achievement as historic, noting that the film is now the fastest in West Africa to cross ₦1 billion at the box office.

Reacting to the milestone, Funke Akindele wrote on Instagram:

“Over the years, I’ve always valued my fans, because without God and you, I am nobody."

She thanked movie lovers who showed up in cinemas, distributors, colleagues who supported the project even without appearing in the film, and the entire cast and crew.

Behind The Scenes now joins Akindele’s elite list of billion-naira films, following A Tribe Called Judah and Everybody Loves Jenifa.

The latter remains Nollywood’s highest-grossing film of all time and delivered the biggest opening weekend in the industry’s history.

Toyin Abraham trends online

juxpriscyplus said:

"Billion gang loading.❤️🙌🔥👏👏."

ruby_ojiakor said:

"Biggest concern Worldbest 🙌🙌🙌🙌💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃."

crazeclown

"OG NA OG 👏🔥 CONGRATULATIONS!!"

_kehindebankole

"Congratulations ❤️."

gifts4kiddies said:

"I really want this movie to hit 1billion so YA Allah."

aishalawal1 said:

"Congratulations sis 🔥."

yetundebarnabas said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

teefamous

"Congratulations 👏👏🔥."

iamlilianbach said:

"Congratulations dear."

misturaasunramu said:

"Thanks to Almighty 👏."

quin_arewaa said:

"Mummy ire we are not stopping... 500m before Jan 1st in Jesus name 🙏."

subomidahunsi said:

"We did it 😍😍😍congratulationssss🥳🥳🥳na why we dey call am World Best! 😍😍😍."

Funke Akindele's 'Tribe Called Judah' makes history

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of movies in Nigeria.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box office.

The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over N400m in 12 days.

